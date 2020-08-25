The ghostly mist of an awful past drifted into a commissioners court meeting and delivered a message

I remember it well.
White man in the back of an old store, the newspaper on his lap with headlines about civil rights organizers coming to a small Ohio town in the early 1960s.
“We have good Negroes here. We don’t need these outsiders coming in and stirring things up.”
Ah yes, the good Negroes. I hadn’t heard that one for a while but I heard it, or read it, in a way just a few days ago.
But first, the back story…
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police a small local group of people of color and whites have been demonstrating on the Walker County Courthouse lawn. It is the same lawn that has nestled along the main sidewalk a stone that honors “Confederate Patriots.”
For several weeks members and supporters of Black Lives Matter – Huntsville Alliance Against Injustice and Racism(HAAIR) have been respectfully going to Commissioners Court meetings to request that the stone be removed. Their complaint is simple. The Confederates were not patriots. Each day the ancestors of those held in bondage walk by that stone, they go into the courthouse to do business, and are reminded of not just where they are, but who they are, and are not yet.
Commissioners have turned a deaf ear. Worse, two of them were caught on microphone during a break disparaging some of those who spoke.
So, while commissioners will not put the fate of the stone on the agenda, and will not even respond to their constituents who have spoken to them, at least one felt moved to speak out in condemnation of BLM.
During the public comments section, Precinct 2 Commissioner Ronnie White prefaced comments about how horrible BLM is nationwide by saying “I don’t think it’s our bunch here locally that’s been protesting (violently) because they have been peaceful and I appreciate that and I know our board does.”
The unspoken speaks loudly….”not our good Negroes”…words echoing down from decades coming out of a dark swampy mist that creeps along the ground and into the soil of the land.
White said he was concerned about the efforts to defund police departments, though no one has raised that issue in Walker County.
White went on to share horrible stories of BLM – all of them ultra-right “sources” and none of them, when researched, showing any official ties to BLM. The disgusting examples may represent the actions of an individual, though ran hour or so of research showed no formal ties to BLM in any of the incidents. Yet White shared the examples. He did not, interestingly, share examples of the Proud Boys, The Boogaloo Bois, Qanon, the KKK and other right wings terrorist groups.
Coming back to defunding, White said “we need to be looking at other angles to deal with these folks before it gets to law enforcement.” “These folks?” “Other angles?”
When White was done he said “thank you” and the court moved on. Not one of his fellow commissioners, not the county judge, said a word, one way or the other. It was a message of silence that thundered across the room.
The south IS the most complex part of these United States. It is a torn and twisted culture, built on an economy of enslavement, brutality and unspeakable cruelty. Yet it has unleashed a creativity across the arts that is unique unto it. It is a place of physical beauty inside of which horrors have been committed.
It is a land of ghosts moving in the mist, where those who beat the slaves, the prison gun bulls who shot black prisoners for sport, the KKK, the nightriders and others move through the deep woods, the swamps, down oak and magnolia lined streets into the cool, air-conditioned rooms of modern sub-divisions. And yes, into the halls of government including the commissioners court of a rural East Texas town.
There is a reason why many southern whites cannot accept the pain suffered by African-Americans, and others, that throbs still from the pain of the whip lashes of 150 years. They will not accept the past, nor will they accept the better hopes of the present because the ghosts sleep with them, whisper in their ears.
In his most recent novel, “A Private Cathedral,” the great Southern writer James Lee Burke, of New Iberia, LA, wrote…
“The Shondells had money, tons of it, but like most wealthy people in our Caribbean culture, they made it off the backs of other. ... Don’t be shocked. In Louisiana we don’t have Confederates in the attic. We have them everywhere, including the basement and the outbuildings, the cistern and sometimes couched in the forks of emblematic live oaks.”
The dark unseen but ever-present mists from a shameful past that made their way into a Walker County commissioner and then turned into words have a message from the grave for the mostly young Black folks who came to speak to their government, to make a plea for equality and justice.
“Remember your place.” This court will not remove the stone. Through the implications of words from one and from the silence of four, that much has been said.
But, maybe just maybe, that message has come from yesterday’s men who speak while unaware of their own growing irrelevance. It is an irrelevance growing from every voice for justice that speaks out today, and tomorrow, pushing the dark, dank reeking mist of past horrors deeper into a swamp where it can rest with those we should not let come again.
Stay or go, the stone has shown us all who we are and we will now see each other clearly in the light of day.
—
Rich Heiland is an award-winning former newspaper reporter, editor and publisher. He was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team and a recipient of the Molly Ivins First Amendment Award. He lives with his wife in Huntsville and can be reached at freepresstx@gmail.com.
