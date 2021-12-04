The "G" in Thanksgiving

There are so many beautiful reasons to be grateful this year. I desire my life to bring joy and praise to our Heavenly Father. God is always doing great things on the Earth and in my personal life. Even in the hardest seasons, I’ve learned to find a reason to be grateful.
The letter “G” is found in the word “Thanksgiving” twice to ensure we grasp the implied meaning of being grateful and giving. There are no valid reasons for any American citizen to complain about the ebbs and flows of their life. Life just happens to all of us. We cannot control the dynamics of life, just the response. “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are, and change the ending.”
What are you grateful for this season? I'm sure your list is endless. Each morning I awake to see splendid suns to real my expectations in line with reality and the precepts of The Most HIgh. Sometimes I’m up and sometimes I’m down. More often than not, I realize that my presence is valid, viable and valuable to the people I interface with. My wisdom and expertise are validated by the positive change I see. My vision is clear and targeted that I must live my life with purpose, grace, and love; knowing God is the source of authentic love from which all love flows.
I am extremely grateful for an invitation to the first pre-Thanksgiving meal at the Hornet Success Academy (HSA) located on the campus of Huntsville High School. Sharonda Johnson, DIrector of HSA, hosted a traditional meal with a succelent array of sweet delights, including one of my favorites, a buttermilk pie. Vanetta Mills donated the delightful desserts, and Kenyetta Hill Ross of Pasta Palace donated the vegetables.
Mrs. Johnson and Artriaunna Slaughter-Administrative Assistant, designed this meal for staff and students to exemplify their appreciation for partnering with them, and for a paramount decision of students making a personal commitment to graduate to enrich their future. Community partners received certificates of recognition along with their meal. Some of the partners are: Dr. Lee Miller, Dept of Sociology at Sam Houston State University, SHSU Office of Community Engagement, SHSU ROTC-Major Stephen Punch, Walker County Boys & Girls Club-Michelle Spencer, Walker County Workforce Solutions- Genesis Uribe, St.Paul Methodist Church-Pastor Kefentse Risher, HEB, SER Jobs-Sharonda EvansYouth Career Coach and partner Trinity East Texas Food Bank, and Ashley Dingler, SHSU student intern.
As I reflect over the last thirty two years of my educational experience in Willis ISD (14 years), Navasota ISD (14 years) and Huntsville ISD (4 years), they have been an amazing journey of indelible memories.These incredible experiences captured who I am as an educator and lifetime learner.
Time and chance have taught me to be grateful for my family, friends, mentors, advocates, secret admirers, haters, and all. I truly possess joy, joy, joy, down in my soul. It’s never too late to be grateful or to give from your heart. It's about the “G.”
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
