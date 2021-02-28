The futility of race-baiting: The Texas Election of 1857

In state elections of 1857, Sam Houston and Jesse Grimes, two of the most influential politicians of the Texas Revolutionary, Republic and early State eras, ran as a team for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. Though they lost, their prophecy of coming national calamity proved true four years later in the form of the US Civil War. The framework of that prophecy centered on the futility of race-baiting for political gain.
The race-batters were the duo’s opponents, Hardin Runnels running for governor and Francis Lubbock for lt. governor. This team played on the fears of many whites throughout the south over increasing challenges to the institution of African slavery. By comparison, Houston and Grimes were apprehensive about the spread of slavery to other areas of the country, on both moral grounds and as a key factor in further destroying national unity.
As a case in point, in 1854 Sam Houston had been one of only two southern senators to oppose the Kansas-Nebraska Act which allowed citizens of these two impending states to determine whether to allow slavery. Houston’s fears included the act’s violation of the Missouri Compromise of 1820 disallowing slavery above latitude 36-30. In a personal letter to Jesse Grimes, Houston thanked him for his support on that occasion.
Seeking to perpetuate slavery in 1857, Runnels and Lubbock devised a campaign featuring continued special rights to whites as a measure of “equity”. In the pro slavery framework, African-Americans, as a perceived inferior race were presented as beneficiaries of this race-centered policy with echoes reaching to early Virginia in 1619.
Thus, was the team of Sam Houston and Jesse Grimes on the wrong side of history in 1857. It mattered not that Sam Houston had been the liberator of Texas at San Jacinto and served two terms as president of the Republic of Texas. Nor did it matter that Jesse Grimes had been elected or appointed to some thirty political positions in two countries, Mexico and the Republic of Texas, and in the three states of North Carolina, Alabama and Texas.
The important goal for the pro slavery majority in 1857 lay in remaining integrated into the larger Southern System featuring racial separation. To dare to betray that more encompassing system by promoting nationalism was the “unpardonable sin”.
Houston and Grimes were officially listed as “Independents”. However, their focus on nationalism linked them to Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and in Texas to such as Steven F. Austin in considering “intelligence and virtue” as indispensable cultural traits of a citizenry aligned to a legacy of unalienable rights through our unique Declaration of Independence.
In 1857 Sam Houston and Jesse Grimes correctly prophesied that a race-baiting policy inimical to our founding principles would engender a devastating Civil War. With certain modifications, similar race-baiting conditions characterize our time.
