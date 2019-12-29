Are you ready? As we count down the last days of 2019, the end of the road is right around the corner, so let it be an exceptional finale for you. Apply the finishing touches to the project, assignment or goals that you started in the beginning of the year. Do not let the end of the year catch you with your work undone. Finish the year hard, strong, and on top of the world.
In our home, one of our golden rules that we have lived by, is what you start, you must finish regardless, unless your time on Earth has expired. There will be no quitting, incomplete tasks or assignments in our family. This mantra has really been successful for each of us. Find you a quiet, serene place where your thoughts have open ventilation, and consider taking a few minutes and reflect on how you have grown and matured this year. Chronicle the best and the worst of your situations and be mindful of these pitfalls and attempt to avoid them in the coming year.
The time you do have left to your long-awaited event, use it wisely. In the Gregorian calendar, December 31 is the 7th of the 12 days of the Christmas season (Twelve-tide) and the 6th day of kwanza. Do you know anyone born on December 31 under the zodiac sign of the Capricorn? I do not know anyone under this modality, but I am sure someone was reserved just for this day. Looking and planning ahead on the eve of another new year, there is one particular wedding anniversary that I must be present and in the moment; it’s mine. Phil and I will celebrate 42 years of marriage, and Lord, I am truly grateful for all the blessings you have bestowed upon us in our life.
I would like to say “thank you” to Vicki McKenzie, the unit director of the Huntsville H-E-B franchise. It’s not an ever day occasion to be greeted and embraced by the boss of a store the moment of entry. Vicki made my day the other day and responded happily to my personal plea. I believe Vickie McKenzie is a true Christian because her smile and leadership style permeates throughout every isle of the store and from the lips of her employees. Vicki, I appreciate the warm customer service. Continue to let your light shine whenever and wherever duty calls.
And finally, a special thanks to Jake Mienk, publisher, Joseph Brown, editor and the front office staff of The Huntsville Item, for making me smile and being part of my 2019 year. Happy New Year to all!
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Item.
