The fab five

Wherever the Lord allows you to be planted makes sure you prosper there. My pastor, Wanda Pace, prayed for me this past Sunday that I would make a positive impact where ever I would go, especially in New Waverly, since this would be my first time working the election there.
It was approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday morning traveling on Hwy. 75 South; I had a Red Sea experience heading to my new election site. What God did for the Israelites while they were crossing the Red Sea heading to the Promised Land, he did for me. God removed the fog from the sky, illuminated my pathway with preceding vehicles, and held back deer and objects from my pathway. I shouted and praised the Lord all the way there for what He had done for me. I knew his eyes were watching me which gave me a sense of peace about the day.
I have learned over the years that the first impression of an individual is usually the most accurate perception of who that person is. Hopefully, the new 2021 New Waverly election team of Tammy Gann (Presiding Judge), Chris Tyson (Alternate Judge), and three elections clerks, Glenn Frey, Mitch Kovalcik, and Patti Utley, were well received and successful in meeting the needs of the voters of New Waverly.
Of course, we encountered bloops and blunders, as we would in any election dealing with technology .Available for the picking were good conversation, curiosity, laughter, snacking and a host of golden opportunities to remember. The atmosphere was relaxed, positive and supportive with this new crew. I applaud the dedicated voters of New Waverly. They were pleasant, extremely patience, and kind to interact with. A special “thank you” to New Waverly First Baptist Church for hosting the 2021 General Elections in their gym. The gym was quite accommodating with the spirit of the Lord present.
As the night came to a close, the team worked together as a “hand in a glove” to close out the poll and tidy up the place. We left together with the men taking up the rear heading to our respective destinations. Though, I was puzzled why headquarters conveyed a message to me that I did not have to follow the Presiding Judge to the Annex as the normal protocol. It is most advantageous that the judge and alternate Judge stick together to the end of the process. It has been often stated, that two heads are better than one. But I say only if they work in concert.
With much gratitude, I would like to thank Servanie Session-a devoted Democratic Chair, for choosing me as a representative, Diane McRae, Julie Cooper, and Tammy Gann, for another awesome experience to serve the citizens of Walker County. I have observed first hand a new dimension of your work ethic and strategies. Way to go, Fab Five-Until next time.
Chris Tyson is a retired public school counselor with experience in the intermediate and high school arena. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
