The exceptional sixth company at San Jacinto: The Huntsville Connection

Once gracing the east side of Huntsville’s Courthouse Square, but now on the site of the Sam Houston Museum park, is an historic cabin associated with Hezekiah Faris. Hezekiah was a member of the exceptional sixth company at the Battle of San Jacinto, April 21, 1836.
Sixth company traced its origins to a rendezvous called for March 1st, 1836 at Kennard’s Fort just outside of Anderson. The call came from Joseph L. Bennett, who later served as both congressman in the Texas Republic and in the Somerville Expedition of 1842 which stymied the last viable attempt of Mexico to retain her colony of Texas. Bennett’s purpose for the March 1st liaison lay in creating a company to join the Texans defending the Alamo.
Bennett’s initial purpose suffered defeat over delaying tactics employed by a mother worried over the inclusion of her young son in Bennett’s proposed company. That son was William Zuber, later to reveal the story of Moses Rose leaving the Alamo to tell of William B. Travis drawing the line in the sand, challenging those willing to stay to cross it. The mother’s plea made her the possible savior of sixth company itself, as the consequent delay marked that company’s destiny as victory at San Jacinto—rather than demise at the Alamo.
En route to that grand encounter of April 21st, 1836 Bennett’s company first arrived at the edge of the Colorado River Bottom around March 13th. Here on the following April eighth the Army underwent a reorganization. As a consequence, Joseph Bennett moved beyond the company ranks to Lieutenant Colonel of the Second Regiment under Colonel Sidney Sherman. This paved the way for James Gillespie, later to be Superintendent of Huntsville State Prison, to assume the duties of Captain of Sixth Company. Herein lies the enjoining of a “family affair.”
Into sixth company entered Hezekiah Faris who became the father-in-law of Captain James Gillespie upon the latter’s marriage to Susan, Hezekiah’s daughter. Swelling the family circle surrounding sixth company was Mary Faris, the daughter of Hezekiah’s brother, William. Mary married Andrew Montgomery, freedom fighter in Texas since 1820, who also served in sixth company, along with his brother, John Montgomery. Parenthetically, Alfonso Steele, of sixth company, was the last survivor of San Jacinto. In that battle, while mounted by Sam Houston, Steele’s gray horse met death.
Similar stories will abound on February 27th at Heritage Place Park in downtown Conroe with a prelude event to the usual March 2nd Texas Independence Celebrations. Under the sponsorship of Conroe’s Heritage Museum, this event will feature participants from across the state including Huntsville and Washington on the Brazos while not interfering with the Walker County Historical Commission’s events of March 2nd centered on the grand spectacle at Sam Houston’s gravesite.
