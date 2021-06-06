The Eccentric Viewpoint: What’s really going on?

Do not discard. This is time-sensitive information with a fresh approach.
My Insights are of a progressive nature understanding the reality of the signs of the times. Throughout my adult years, I have developed a deep appreciated for the great blessings of our society that others sometimes take for granted. Examine the wealth, privileges, modern conveniences, and citizen rights (right to vote, bare arms, and freedom of speech, etc.) that Americans currently enjoy. These liberties come with an unredeemable price that is being subverted by our political leaders that we have entrusted our democracy to.
In my orbit of influence and experience, I have learned that freedom comes with limits and the greater the freedom--- the greater the responsibility. As citizens of this country, we have a shared responsibility to protect the integrity of the Constitution and to align our lives within its frameworks. The Holy Bible supports this belief by conveying to us, to whom much is given, much or greater is required of that person.
What’s really going on with an overload of racism and white supremacy in America? Why Black and Brown people are hated so much in this country? To those who possess so much hatred and contempt for people of color, allow me to appeal to your emotional intelligence to understand the root and underlying cause of your condition. Racism and white supremacy is not a mental disorder—but an adopted condition of the heart. You have allowed darkness and evil to permeate your mind and heart, and your inner light has been overshadowed by the cares and negative forces of this world. The Scriptures says, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” Examine what you’ve been thinking and focusing on lately?
Around the globe, on every continent, Black people are hated, relegated as an inferior race of people (not supported in Scriptures), and struggling at the bottom of society. Why is this? Why use crafty council and extreme measures of conspiracy to keep a nation of people oppressed in all faucets of life? Could it be we are feared because of who we are? The world must come to terms and acknowledge that we are the progenitors of civilization according to scientific discovery. God loves Black people just as much as he loves other races and nations of people. He is the Creator of us all.
Racism and hatred is real---but so is love. The Black race of people is the most forgiving people on planet Earth. We have endured generations of attempted genocide, race massacres such as the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, and less than two years later, the massacre in Rosewood of Levy County, Florida in January 1923. Also, a surprise attack on the black community in Atlanta, which was a race riot of 1906, mirrored Tulsa. The injustices and atrocities of Black people are from sea to sea, yet as a people, we have chosen to love our neighbors. We must love to please our Heavenly Father.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
