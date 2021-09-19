The Eccentric Viewpoint: Vaccine hes-i-tan-cy

Winston Churchill once stated, “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” I believe it is the desire and intentions of our current administration to aid the citizens of America with the COVID-19 vaccine to deter disease, death and destruction of its people for today, tomorrow and beyond. With that said, I understand why so many people are reluctant to get the vaccine, especially people of color.
The vulnerable population is conceding to and embracing the myths, distortions and misconceptions circulating on social media about the residual effects of the vaccine. From crawling on the ceiling to transforming into Frankenstein and more, are visual misconceptions hurled to deceive a segment of the American population. We all know that America has an unethical legacy of using people of color without their knowledge as guinea pigs, to advance science in medical treatment for cancer and other diseases. Case in point—the infamous Tuskegee Experiment. This is a stigma that still resonates in our psyche.
I must confess, initially, I was totally against taking any kind of Covid-19 vaccine. I entertained the weird hype as well, but came to my senses after overwhelming pressure from my loved ones. I thought about the narrative of an individual who died in a flood, and when he/she stood before God, asked the Lord why He did not send help. Well, The Most High replied, I sent a boat and a helicopter to rescue you, but you rejected the help. That was me thinking of you, sending aid through someone else. Could this be a similar scenario where the Lord is sending help to rescue his people?
When I decided to take the vaccine, the first thing I did was consult the Lord God in prayer. I prayed for days about this issue because I was truly perplexed about what course of action to pursue. I did not trust the vaccine, but I trusted in God. After listening to Father, I proceeded with peace and calmness in my spirit. I was no longer hesitant, fearful or indecisive. I registered for my appointment and followed all of the pre and post care tips for the shot. Today, I am alive, well, functioning and thriving as a 64 year old woman. Taking the vaccine, applied with faith in God, is a reliable and reasonable assurance for me.
I am not trying to convince anyone to take the vaccine. It is your choice as an intelligent individual. Nevertheless, pay attention to the harsh reality of the situation. Examine the evidence of the people who you were acquainted with, who have died from this disease, and were not vaccinated. Maybe taking the shot could have prolonged their life. Are you the next one willing to gamble with your precious life?
Metaphorically speaking, taking the vaccine is similar to salvation. Jesus has made a way, but it’s up to you to walk in it (Deuteronomy 30:19). Whosever will, let him come.
Chris Tyson is a local contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
