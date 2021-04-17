The Eccentric Viewpoint: Try a little kindness

There are no official guidelines of how to be kind to people, except for one simple command, which is one hundred percent effective each time you use it; we call it the golden rule. The golden rule states “do unto others as you would have them to do unto you.” What does that really mean and what does it look like in action?
We are all visual creatures in some regard and the world is addicted to artificial stimuli. This command to “do unto others” maybe simple, but it is quite challenging to live out on a daily basis. But today, I was my typical self and passed a test with flying colors.
My husband and I were walking toward the entrance of one of our favorite eateries, and a car pulled under the porte-cochere to let out an older, white woman with a 4 prong cane. We noticed other people were walking ahead and passed us, and she asked me if she could hold my hand. “I said, of course you can hold my hand.” The lady and I hooked up elbow to elbow and began walking toward the door, as Phil waited for us with the door opened. I whispered in her ear that my arm was anointed and she began to smile and walk with more confidence. We were a sight to see: An ivory looking lady creeping with a cane, leaning on the strength of an ebony woman, limping with knee pain.
Phil stood at the door smiling with his fingers crossed, hoping that neither one of us would fall. We safely made it inside and I suggested to her to place one hand on the wall and walk around slowly to the counter. She did as I suggested and we went our separate ways.
Phil and I approached the food counter and scanned the entrées and quickly made our selections. When we made it to the cashier, she was making change for $100 and told us our meal had been paid for in advance. Phil and I stood in amazement. We asked the cashier who paid for our dinner. She said the husband of the woman we assisted inside. This man demonstrated his gratitude for us taking good care of his wife.
People, I would have done this kind deed for anyone. I was not expecting anything in return for displaying kindness. Jesus tells us in the Scriptures, what we do to the least of them; we have done it unto him. There is so much friction, anxiety, and hatred in the world that my cup is spilling over. Christians must be the light of the world. I am more convinced now, than ever before, that someone is always watching you, including the Most High. When you are true to yourself and others, God will reward you openly. Loving people is slow--- good--- just like Heinz Tomato Ketchup.
Chris Tyson is an eccentric and retired public school educator of 32 years of experience. She served 14 years as an intermediate P.E. teacher and 18 years as an intermediate and high school counselor. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
