The Eccentric Viewpoint: The untold story of Black History

Be careful of the ready-made, public, condensed, book version of Black History. In times like these, Black History should matters more to Black people than ever before. We are in a history making year and this is only a genesis of the change that’s going come in this country. Know that we are in “system controlled by gatekeepers that don’t look like us. Unless you write the history about people like us, it’s not going to get done,” according to Fred Opie. The true story belongs to the people who lived it.
For centuries, African Americans did not know their history. We only knew fragments and accepted what we’ve been told to believe and did not ask any questions. I vividly recall in school whenever Black History was discussed, the topics were always slavery and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I loathed every moment of it. My teachers got a personal high by focusing on slavery. In hindsight, It was a subtle message to remind us what they actually thought of us. I conceptualized in my inquisitive mind that there was more to us than this. This negative depiction pricked my interest to investigate history facts for myself.
The deeper I dig into history, the blacker it becomes. I want to encourage readers to begin to re-learn scriptures and analyze them from a context of history, and then the more it begins to make sense. The Holy Bible is the history of Black people and the inerrant word of God. At this juncture, I am not seeking approval from anyone to speak the truth, and neither is there a need for me to repent for being forthright.
Let’s consider Moses. It is common knowledge among Bible scholars and historians that Moses authored the first five books of the Bible known as the Pentateuch or Torah. This means that the five books were written by an African. Moses natural birth identity was Hebrew and not Egyptian. The following nations of Canaanites, Hittites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites, Jebusites, Israelites, Levites and Egyptians were all Black people. Go ask your pastor and see if he or she will be honest with you. At one point in the ancient world, the entire continent of Africa was called Ethiopia.
During slavery in America, the Bible was forbidden of slaves to own and read. The master told Black preachers what to preach. Black pastors preached the master’s words as gospel, and the Black congregation followed those words as gospel. People only try to steer us away from the truth when they’re scared we’ll find something they don’t want us to see.
Have you heard of Nat Turner, a Black slave abolitionist, who led a revolt against white slave owners in Virginia? He was born in the slave quarters of a plantation in Southampton, Virginia. He made paper and gunpowder, taught himself to read, thus able to understand the Bible. He became well known among his people as a preacher. After being caught and hung for his insurrection, his body was dissected by a local, sadistic physician. For many years purses were made of his skin as a warning to other slaves.
Stay connected for more Black History next week.
—
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years of experience. She is an eccentric and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.