The Eccentric Viewpoint: The soul of a woman

In recognition of Women’s History Month, I convey this intimate message to every woman that you owe it to yourself to be the best you can be in every arena of your life.
You must invest in your own soul and livelihood. You owe it to yourself to possess your inner peace, embrace being authentically you, to dream big, to tell the truth, and be candid in your dialogue with love. When a woman carves time to prioritize her needs, she becomes liberated from the pressures of live. She is free to lead, effect change, be assertive, ask hard questions, accept and manage criticism, and become resilient to the ups and downs of life. A woman with a nurtured soul possesses power in her walk, power in her talk, and exudes strength even when she struggles in the presence of people. Who is this woman? I believe this woman is you.
Let us observe a woman in plain view who was chosen by God as a virgin to birth the Savior of the world; Mary-the mother of Jesus. The angel, Gabriel, was sent from God with a message to share with Mary that she is highly favored, the Lord is with her, and she is blessed among all women.
The Most High chose Mary to give birth to his only, holy, begotten son. Of all the women in the world, have you contemplated why the Father chose Mary? Mary was chosen because of her humility, God was pleased with her, she declared to Gabriel she is the Lord’s servant, she agreed with the perplexing message, and the Lord blesses whom He chooses to bless. When Mary spoke with her cousin, Elizabeth, about the news, Mary stated that her soul magnifies the Lord and she is glad about it. The rest of the biblical story is generational world history.
Another woman who has changed the world is Madam Vice-President Kamala Harris. I would be seriously remiss if I failed to mention her journey of ascension and the impact she has made in American politics and on a global stage. As a young, ambitious girl, Kamala Devi Harris, always faced challenges of being criticized as too assertive, too loud, too confident, and too this or too that. I believe in her inner voice, she rejected those words and sent them back to the sender.
Those building blocks of criticism and courage propelled her to defy the naysayers and remain true to her dreams and aspirations, thus becoming the first African American to represent California in the United States Senate. Now she stands straight with her shoulders back as the 49th vice president of the United States. Kamala Harris is the United State’s first female vice president, the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, and the first African American and First Asian American vice president.
Here is a quote for phenomenal women everywhere to think about: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”— Maya Angelou
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of thirty two years of service. She is an eccentric columnist for The Huntsville Item.
