The Eccentric Viewpoint: The real of inside—outside

My nerves are working like new telephone cables to stir me up to compose this article. In the best of times and in the worst of times — life, liberty and truth most certainly matters in America.
We’ve come too far to revert to our past and become even more splintered. America is at a breaking-boiling point at every stitch, seam, hem and state. Speaking truth to power, we have distinctly observed how hate begets hate and violence begets violence. There can be no healing or reconciliation in America without accountability, cover-ups and lies. We must be courageous enough to call a spade a spade.
The Jan. 6 seditious insurrection by a hedonistic mob was unequivocally an inside job. The enemy of America has always been within its walls and borders. As stated by Abraham Lincoln, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.” The Scriptures (Matt. 10:36) reveal that a man’s foes are of his own household; and that house includes our White House.
Remember our Messiah, Jesus Christ, how he was betrayed within his own intimate circle of followers-The Twelve Disciples. Jesus knew Judas Iscariot was a turncoat, yet he loved him in spite of it. Judas sold Jesus out to the Romans for thirty pieces of silver, which led to the fulfillment of his earthly destiny and Old Testament prophecy in Psalms 22:1, 7, 16-18, which was written about 1500 years before Christ.
In many world-wide historical events, inside jobs of betrayal were prevalent, painful, but necessary for fulfillment of any prophecy. What happened at our nation’s Capitol is fulfilling biblical prophecy. There is a spiritual symbolism illustrated with political leaders between the wheat and the tare, and the sheep from the goat.
From Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” an insurrection was executed in Wakanda by the kings’ first cousin, in a memorable and passionate action scene. One of the king’s generals willingly chose to defend Wakanda at all cost; even over her lover to his death, if necessary. Her warrior-lover quickly acquiesced due to her allegiance and loyalty to her country and king. It was Wakanda forever! Was loyalty to the US Constitution demonstrated at our Capitol’s insurrection? Let us pray for the outcome Jesus would desire.
When an individual chooses to become a believer of the Gospel, a spiritual conversion occurs from the inside out. There is a change in one’s thinking, heart, behavior and actions. True conversion is repentance and a change in direction of one’s life. It’s real and others can recognize the change.
Some people trust in chariots, some trust in horses, some trust in money, and some trust in their jobs. Without reservation and regret, I have decided to trust in the Lord our God. The Most High said in His word, “Behold, I am coming quickly, and my reward is with me. To render to every man according to what he has done.” Lord, have mercy on us!
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years of experience. She has served in the capacity as an intermediate P.E teacher for 14 years and 18 years as an intermediate and high school counselor. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
