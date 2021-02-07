The Eccentric Viewpoint: The other side of history

Shalom and welcome to Black History Month. February is one of my favorite months of the year to recognize and celebrate the indispensable accomplishments and endeavors of African Americans during Black History Month. There are innumerable, forgotten pieces of history that Black people have contributed to the infrastructure and colorful fabric of America.
As world history 2021 progresses, we see the impact of speaking the truth and nothing but the truth. George Orwell, a well known English novelist and journalist in his outspoken voice, attributed this perspective. He said, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
Let us consider this candid reflection about the history making election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. What really is the crux of the angry American mob that penetrated the Capitol? If truth be told, the irate white minority is not upset with the election of President Joe Biden. Their livid position has zero to do with politics, but everything to do with race and prejudice. Their nefarious activity and inflamed rage is targeted at the Black/Asian woman-Madam Vice President Kamala Harris, as second in command of the world’s richest, the world’s most powerful and divided country. The audacity of the multi-cultural majority, to put a Black-Asian America woman in the White House, when they feel the coveted position is entitled to them—someone who is white. This is the whole conclusion of the matter and the fuel of the great divide in America.
There is an old adage meaning, “Man Plans, and God Laughs.” I am sure many are feeling this way right about now. There’s another saying I heard recently, and it’s quite witty: “Make your plans in pencil because God has a big eraser.” For example, Joseph did not plan to be sold into slavery by his brothers, put in prison and then become number two in the land of Egypt. Kamala Harris did not plan to be the first female vice president of the United States, but she is. This was God’s master plan.
If anyone know anything about The Most High; His thoughts, His ways, and His plans are always superior that ours. And know this, what God has for you, is undeniably for you. Yahweh/God is speaking in our midst…pay attention, look, listen, and get in spiritual alignment with Him. There should only be one language spoken in America during these volatile times, and that language is truth. The Scriptures tells us that we should know the truth, and the truth shall make us free. Accept it or not, I have spoken the truth.
Diving for Black History relics, I spontaneously discovered that talking to our elders is like an encyclopedia to our past. My deceased father was over flowing with intense history. We became closely connected as he approached retirement with 40 years of service in public education. An indelible tenet he stressed to me was to always use my mind as a weapon and not my mouth against my opponents.
In closing, I would like to wish my sister, Cynthia See Miller, a nurse in the front line of COVID duty, a very happy birthday on February 9. And to all the sweethearts of the city of Huntsville a Happy Valentine’s Day!
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is an eccentric contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
