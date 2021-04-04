Oh, my goodness! It should be known right here and now, that March is my favorite month of the year. I was born in the first week, on the same day, that God decided to rest after completion of his majestic universe.
March 17th was quite a spectacular day for me. I was excited and grateful that I turned another chapter forward in my life, with a concrete mind and body. In addition, there were many family members with birthdays on the same day in March, I didn’t know which way was up. If it were not for COVID, this would have been a great time to have a family reunion or a giant birthday celebration.
The motion of March produced three major turn of events all in the same week: Daylight Saving Time on March fourteen, St. Patrick Day on the seventeenth, and the official opening day of spring on March 20th.
In retrospect, I am still contemplating how is it that we saved time; and someone, please tell me how. I must recognize the inclusion of Holy Week for the Hebrew people and Jewish believers. Holy week began on Passover at sundown on March 27 and culminates on April 4, Resurrection Day. As believers of the Scriptures, we must know the relevance of Passover and how it applies to our lives today.
Passover was the first of seven feasts that God required the Hebrew children to observe unto all generations, even now. Passover signified the Israelites requirements as they were preparing to exit Egypt (represent sin). God required each household to take a male lamb without blemish of the first year (symbolize Jesus in the new covenant) and sacrifice it. The blood was to be applied to the two side posts and upper part of the door (indicates the cross). When the death angel or plague swept through the land of Egypt, if he saw the blood on the door posts, he would pass over their home. Know this, I anointed with oil and prayed over my front and back doors to my home to ensure COVID and any other disease or disaster would pass over my home. Hallelujah!
Since my home is safe and covered by the blood of Yeshua/Jesus, I’m able to participate in the magic of March Madness in front of my television unhinged. I can shout and let it all out. The NCAA men’s basketball Tournament-Final Four is power packed to the rim. On Saturday, April 3 at 4:14 pm, is the big show down between two awesome Texas teams: Houston Cougars - Baylor Bears in game 1. Since red is my favorite color and Houston is closer to me than Waco, all of my eggs will be deposited in the Cougars’ basket. Game 2 at 7:34 pm will be a takedown of Gonzaga and UCLA. Gonzaga is a no.1 seed and has not lost a game all season. I predict the championship game to be Houston versus Gonzaga.
Goodbye March, hello, April.
Chris Tyson is an avid, contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
