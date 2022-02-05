The Eccentric Viewpoint: The love of service

If you think no one cares or pays attention…think again! God’s eyes are always watching you. What is the impetus or “your why” behind what you do everyday? Are you guided by true passion, duty, or a distinct calling on your life? Whatever you’re doing, just know that it matters to people. My observation of the human experience as a spectator, customer, client, patient, or employee, is to receive and reciprocate exceptional customer service regardless of the circumstances. Customer service should be a top component of any service industry. Customer service, like a ferrite magnet, can either draw or repel an individual regarding any transaction. Excellent customer service will keep the customer returning with greater investment and prompt a probability of rating a positive experience. The following individuals have recently demonstrated the best in their field of customer service for the beginning of the year.
There is a hidden gem, located deep in the heart of the Walker County Annex as a payroll administrator, who embodies the characteristics of an “extra miler” as a public servant–Kim Landrum. A few weeks ago, I needed some challenging questions answered regarding a personal matter, since I will be working Early Voting as an election clerk. Wisdom and experience dictates to me to always go to an accurate source when one does not know the answer. Google, Alexa, or Siri, does not know everything. For instance, if I am in need of a plumber, I would not seek out a podiatrist or an accountant; that would prove to be futile. As a result, Kim met with me and patiently answered all of my inquiries. She was kind, knowledgeable, and thorough. Kim treated me as an important human being deserving of her expertise, and not as an interruption of her work day. Kim, thank you. You rock, lady!
In another scenario from my view, there is one particular individual at Huntsville High School whose duties are invaluable, with a lengthy work history {since 1996} with the district, as a substitute teacher, attendance clerk, AP secretary, principal’s secretary, and substitute and truancy coordinator. She arrives each morning around 6 am to ensure there are teachers/substitutes to cover every available classroom. This person is the one and only, Tanya Johnson. She is the guru of all substitute coordinators. With insomnia at night, she has visions of substitutes dancing in her head, playing a chess match to determine her next move. Tanya is a bonafide tracker. She knows every person, and nook and cranny of the high school campus. Tanya works in tandem with the faculty and staff of the school. It appears the only time she is absent is when she is extremely ill, and that’s not often. A debt of gratitude is owed to Tanya Johnson for aiding in the sustainment of the learning environment of our students at HHS. She has a new leaf on life with the recent birth of her first great-grandchild-Lydia Lee. Is Tanya ready to retire? Not a chance--she’s only shifting gears,
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
