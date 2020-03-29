The Eccentric Viewpoint: The issue of beauty

Think it not strange that women have issues. We always have issues with the issue of beauty. A female’s beauty is a bona-fide bonus to the world.
As I have stated previously, there are more than fifty shades of gray for a woman. God created a female from the rib of a man with fifty plus shades of color of his rainbow. Our divine and sensual beauty can only be measured through the lens of the Creator.
We must learn to embrace and love all parts of us: From the nose to the toes, the hips to the slips, bust to the trust, waist to the paste, eyes to the thighs, the hair to the air, and the skin that you’re in, because we’re all kin. We are fearfully and wonderfully made and marvelous in the eyes of God.
Now more than ever, woman must indulge themselves in self-care and celebrate the whole person through mental, spiritual and physical health and wellness. Women, we must discern that we are worth it all. We are the strength and magnet of our families. You don’t have to wait for Mother’s day to celebrate you. Learn and practice creative scenarios daily to empower and ignite your womanhood. Again, you are worth it all because you are a touch of class with a fragile heart pure as crystal.
Bring on March madness and let your favorite color be you and happy. Take it to the limit every time.” You can spend all of your time making money, or you can spend all of your money making time,” but whatever you do, spend time making time for you. Let your beauty become a timeless component of your lifestyle, ticking like a timepiece that does not crack under pressure.
Ladies, do not feel guilty for wanting to be loved and beautiful. Your worth is far above rubies and diamonds. You are more than enough just the way you are. It’s acceptable to enhance and augment your beauty however you see fit. But for me, you take all of me or none at all. Have a beauty encounter with yourself today and believe that you were born beautiful on purpose and with a purpose.
—
Chris Tyson is a retired and transitional columnist for The Huntsville Item.
