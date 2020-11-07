The Eccentric Viewpoint: The feeling of Fall

Are you anticipating a new season coming your way? Allow the season that is changing, change you. The signs of fall are anxiously and ready to burst through the hemisphere and fall on planet Earth. Can you feel it, can you feel it?
It has been declared that the year 2020 has been a rough year for everyone. I don’t think there is one soul that has not been impacted by the turmoil, chaos and uncertainty of this year. As a result, reclaim your joy and walk in rhythm singing your song. Take a stroll outside and allow the engagement of the four elements of earth, air, fire and water, stimulate your blood flow. Feel the cool and possibly warm breeze touch your face and ingest faith and exhale doubt. Allow the four winds to unstop your ears and open your eyes to hear what God is speaking directly to you. It’s a new day coming your way.
Joy comes in the morning with a fresh patch of fall foliage ready to be blown, packed and repurposed, to fuel depleted rose bushes and rows of new seed to jump start a garden. Fall is here and it’s the best time to plant. Touch the texture of a Tonto Crape Myrtle Tree and observe the physical transformation from Hornet green, to vibrant, Bearkat orange, right before your eyes. To avoid the stiffness and stress of picking up the golden leaves yourself, employ a few youngsters to bag up the leaves. When the job is near completion, initiate a leaf ball fight with the residue. Feed the kiddos cookies, ice-cream or pizza, and provide a few bucks to end a lovely, fall day. It will not be the labor that will be memorable to the youngsters, but the natural, humorous experience of frolicking in the leaves. What a feeling, what a feeling!
Sometimes I’m up and sometimes I’m down; but today, I’m floating on cloud nine regarding my mental attitude and I don’t want to land, just yet. I say to myself, it’s going to be a lovely day. I refuse to allow negativity to interrupt my fall flow of harmony and joy. It is such a unique blessing to witness and be a vital part of a new day, a new season, and a new movement. I have learned to relish every waking moment of good health and the brief time I possess with family and friends. I see the sunshine even on a cloudy day. I believe we are all awaiting the long, cool autumns that yields the best leaf display of color to color and frost to frost. Fall into fall and enjoy the compliments of the season.
—
Chris Tyson is a resilient and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.