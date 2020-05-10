The Eccentric Viewpoint: The COVID experience

Like the Apostle Paul,” I have learned to be content in whatever state I’m in.” The virus pandemic has reminded me daily to be grateful for my health and strength, and to appreciate and validate my loved ones, even the ones who disown me.
I dare not complain, after hearing about thousands of lives lost and the negative impact the pandemic have on families, communities, the economy, and the world. I am persuaded to love and forgive at all costs. If you want to change your life, start now. You’re the one in the driver’s seat.
I have watched more television and Netflix these last few weeks, than I have in an entire year. Watching the three days of the Virtual NFL draft was absolutely relaxing and fun to view. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing each of the prospects and their families in an intimate setting, as they waited patiently, anticipating that phone call. I’m happy for each player chosen, and the athletes that did not get the call, I hope they do not give up on their dreams and continue to persevere, knowing, what’s meant to be, will be, and there is a specific purpose and calling for each of them.
My eyes were super glued to every episode of “The Last Dance” series. It was exhilarating and quite comical to see the “nitty gritty” of the players’ lives, especially Dennis Rodman’s 48 hours of vacation. I can’t wait to see the finale of “The last Dance.”
Without any warning, the pandemic interrupted my church flow. It is unusual for me to miss church service due to the significant role I play there, but I had to adapt to change. The government has the absolute right to cancel church services…Amendment 10, if it deems necessary for the health and benefit of the people. This overrides the first Amendment rights to gather together for religious purposes. We must recognize and acknowledge that a man-made building is not the church; it’s just a gas or filling station to be renewed each week. The Church of God lies within each of us.
Because I’ve been cooped up for so long, my mind is running in renegade fashion. As Darren Grant suggested, “walking is perfectly acceptable right now,” and I am taking advantage of sunny days with streaming cool breezes. I’m on my walking game.
As the late Doris Day used to sing “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever will be, will be)…the future’s not ours to see, Que Sera, Sera.” To all the wonderful, beautiful and gracious mothers, enjoy your special day on Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day, from my heart to yours!
Chris Tyson is resilient, transitional, and a contemporary columnist for The Item.
