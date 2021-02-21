The Eccentric Viewpoint:Slavery and the Black experience

Black History is more than a month. Black History is a movement with expansive, intensive and rich-growing culture, with numerous events and figures that need to be unearthed and showcased to the world. However, it will take a life time to share it all. So, I’ll begin with a golden nugget from the Motherland.
During the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the Dutch, Portuguese, French, Spanish, and English maps dated as far back as 1710 show “The Kingdom of Judah” designated as the “slave coast” in Africa. The “slave coast” or Negroland encompassed countries of Senegal, Sierre Leone, Congo, and Angola, to name a few. “Then around the 1750s, the Kingdom of Judah suddenly disappeared from all maps thereafter.” From Western Africa to the Americas, between 1650-1860, approximately 10 to 15 million Africans were enslaved and transported across the treacherous waters of the Greek named Atlantic Ocean, formerly known as the Aethiopian (Ethiopian) Ocean.
Most Africans were shipped to South America, Central America, West Indies (Caribbean Islands), the newly developed US-North America and Europe. Contrary to popular belief, there were more Africans dropped off in South America, than North America. We are the same people, but different stops. Once the enslaved Africans arrived in their new world, a new kind of hell was unleashed. Their original Hebrew names were changed (Roots Series-Kunta Kinte toToby), families split up and sold to multiple plantations, slaves were forbidden from speaking their native language, slaves were forbidden from learning how to read English, and slaves were forced to adopt Eurocentric Christianity. Lord God, no wonder millions of Black people are in a sustained state of discombobulating and abandonment. Millions really don’t know their true identity and self-worth; but I’m one that does. Kumbayah, Kumbayah!
One particular enslaved African who landed in Boston, introduced inoculation to America, Onesimus. Onesimus was born in the late seventeenth century in Africa before being sent to Boston. Onesimus told the Puritan Church minister about an old tradition of inoculation practiced in Africa. By extracting the material from an infected person and scratching it into the skin of an uninfected person, you could deliberately introduce smallpox to the healthy individual making them immune. This was considered extremely dangerous at the time. Onesimus’ traditional African practice was used to inoculate American soldiers during the Revolutionary War and introduced the concept of inoculation to the United States. America owes a huge debt of credit to Onesimus.
Being in a precarious situation of pandemic and pandemonium, we are encouraged to have confidence in science and the medical world. Let me introduce, Rebecca Lee Crumpler. She became the first Black woman to receive a medical degree in the U.S. in 1864. After eight years as a nurse, she began medical school at the New England Female Medical College in1860. This school was the first in the U.S. to train female doctors. She opened a medical clinic in Boston, serving the needs of women and children who lived in poverty, often asking no payment for her service. Rebecca Lee Crumpler is truly a medical pioneer. For now, think on these things.
—
Chris Tyson is an eccentric columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.