The Eccentric Viewpoint: R-E-S-P-E-C-T

The highly anticipated 28th Summer Olympic Games was worth the weight in 39 gold medals, 41 silver, and 33 bronze medals. The 17 days of raw competition was phenomenal as usual.
My eyes were fixated to the screen morning and night, and I was able to get more house work accomplished, quickly, than ever before. I was flipping channels back and forth to ensure I would not miss any event. As a result, I’m sure I missed many of the 339 scheduled events. The numerous indelible moments of breaking standing records was quite incredible to see. I am unable to recall all the record breaking events that transpired almost daily.
Every Olympic athlete is worthy of a standing ovation for being a representative of their country in this history making competition. I believe each athlete who made their respective team was born to defy the odds of opposition and negativity.
The thousands of hours of practice with sweat, tears, bumps and bruises, was worth it all. Their performances were even sweeter having a strong support system that played a vital role in the success of each athlete. It was good to see the American athletes connect with their families and friends via Face-time. The virtual watch-parties were united with overflowing exhilaration, smiles and a touch of love.
What a historic and unprecedented performance for the American women who collected nearly 60% of the country’s 113 medal count. The women were fully engaged from the beginning of competition to the end. They competed in good trouble from an indoor pool, ocean waters, courts, sand, track fields, mats, grounds, etc. The American women stood proudly on the podium with grace, beauty, and honor.
Skateboarding had its Olympic debut with rocking, rolling, and thrilling performances, which invited and ignited a whole new generation of firecrackers and daredevils. I’m excited to see where this will lead our youngsters. With future plans of creating a skateboard park within our city, who knows that there is a possibility that the next skateboard Olympian could be nurtured right here is Huntsville. Now that would be awesome.
For now, America can relish in the thrill of world dominance regarding athletic competition. How sweet it is!
—
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years of experience. She has served in Willis ISD for 14 years as an intermediate PE teacher, in Navasota ISD for 14 years as an intermediate school counselor, and for Huntsville ISD for four years as a high school counselor. Chris is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.