THE ECCENTRIC VIEWPOINT: My Mama used to say…

Hey, hey, what do you say? Can you recall fascinating and humorous sayings your mother used to tell you when you were young, innocent and growing up?
Looking back fifty plus years now, my father and my mother will tell my siblings and I often to stand up straight when they’re talking to us, and always look them in the eye. I could not look them in the eye when I was guilty of lying and they knew it. Instead, I would attempt to talk myself out of the situation and then get a good spanking. My parents’ pet peeve was to never lie to them, or else.
My mama used to say walk with your feet pointed forward and straight, as if she thought I could not walk properly. The truth of the matter; of all my siblings, I had an issue with clumsiness, tripping often over my feet. One day in high school during a pep rally, I flipped off the stage and fell in the arms of a potential boyfriend while he was looking the other way. From that moment on, Tony (changed the name to protect the innocent) pursued me for quite some time, assuming falling into his muscular arms was the gateway to his heart. Note, my mother did not say to jump straight.
During family dinner time, my four sisters and I would attempt to carry on a conversation all at the same time, and mama would say, “Girls, chew your food and stop talking with food in your mouth.” My father would sit back and observe, then chuckle while trying to get a word in with the feisty five.
I enjoyed staying up late on the weekends watching the late night television shows of Houston Wrestling, Gunsmoke, and 007, to name a few. As a result, mama would say, ‘You can stay up all night if you want to, but you are definitely going to church in the morning, and you better not fall asleep.” I would be afraid to fall asleep in church due to a hard tap on the back of my head, and my father had eyes everywhere.
Another favorite saying of my mother, “Don’t forget to brush your teeth and say your prayers before bed.” Some nights I would outright rebel against brushing my teeth and praying, and then in the morning, my father would reward the obedient children with a few dollars, when I didn’t know he was observing and making a list. Gosh, I missed out on that reward frequently. As a young adult, I eventually realized that mama knows best and daddy was the back-up system.
I was notorious for taking short cuts as a youngster. We were required to get our clothing out the night before, instead of rushing in the morning for school. Mama would say, “Wear your best underwear when you leave this house.” Well, you know me—one day I did not. I had a double quarter size hole in the bottom right corner of my underpants, and I was demonstrating my speed on the playground, I stumbled and fell on my face and I heard explosive burst of laughter from the sideline. I was grossly embarrassed and began to cry. Not one person came to my rescue, not even my teacher. Hmmm, I wonder to this day, if my mother knew and had forewarned the teacher. The joke was on me and a hard lesson learned.
I am unequivocally convinced that I was always an unusual girl, constantly testing boundaries with strong authority. Now, that I have children of my own, I know that I cannot go back to my mother’s womb, so I must be the best version of myself and embrace, I am who I am. I’ve also learned that a mother is the truest friend any child can have, and there are stories yet to be told.
Chris Tyson can be found at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a transitional and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
