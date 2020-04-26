The Eccentric Viewpoint: Make that move

It is time to start growing your own food! “There is a season and time to every purpose under the heaven… a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.”
We are living in surreal and sobering times where quarantining 95% of Americans with stay-at-home orders could have never been imagined for such a time as this. As we continue on with safe practices of social distancing of 6 feet apart, wearing masks and gloves, we must make that move and release our frustration in healthy and productive ways. Contemplate taking matters into our own hands, if possible, regarding changing your environment and creating a healthy food supply for your families and neighbors.
Turning to gardening for organic and specific food supply has deemed critical since the pandemic. The news media has revealed long lines of automobiles waiting in line for food at various food banks and pantries, and this has triggered a desire for me to start a garden. However, my husband is not convinced that I would assist in the project.
During World War I and World War II, the government encouraged Americans to grow their own food to help the war efforts. Plots of land in backyards, church yards, and city parks were commonly called “victory gardens’ or war gardens. America is at war with destroying this global COVID-19 pandemic. What a better way to take charge, empower and transform our individual lives with gardening. Former First lady Michelle Obama introduced her version of vegetable gardening to the White House and the world as her pivotal platform; as she encouraged Americans, especially our youth, to be engaged and involved with better eating habits and productive and beneficial use of their time.
I vividly recall growing up in Hungerford, Texas. My family cultivated a huge vegetable garden every year, and each of the children were stock holders in maintaining the garden. Some of our favorite foods grown were corn, purple hull peas, okra, squash, tomatoes, white potatoes, melons, mustard, collard and turnip greens, red and yellow peppers, carrots, beets, snap peas, red and yellow onions, and my all time favorite to grow and eat, were cushaw. As I reminisce about the countless experiences of my colorful childhood, it was truly a wonderful world to live in during that time, with memories to cherish and legacies to pass down for generations to come.
There are multiple intrinsic and extrinsic benefits of growing your own food. For starters, you have absolute control over what you desire to plant and grow. You have an opportunity to exert physical exercise and possibly lose a little weight, while being mindful of natural space. There is something unique and inexplicable about digging in black dirt and fertile soil. It is pure toning and therapy to the fingers with minimal weight. Gardening is a form of mental health therapy, which allows you to inhale and exhale fresh air and connect with your inner being. Why not plant a garden for victory over COVID-19? God will make everything beautiful, including your garden, in its time.
Chris Tyson is a retired public school educator and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
