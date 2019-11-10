The Eccentric Viewpoint: Make it personal: Nov 11

The quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail” is ever so prevalent and significant yesterday, today and tomorrow. From the Halls of Montezuma, to the shores of Tripoli… the United States Armed Forces, from every branch of service, fight our country’s battle and the battle of other countries in the air, on land, in the sea, and in their minds. They fight strategically with vigor, viciousness, vitality, vision, and with victory in mind. Our soldiers fight to leave an impact in history and make the situation better than when they found it. Our soldiers fight, because that’s what soldier do; fight. Our warriors understand all too well, there is no freedom without the shedding of blood. Regardless of the branch of service, uniform, code of ethic or official hymn, they leave their blood stretched and stained from the four corners of the universe.
As the United States celebrates Veteran’s Day on Monday, November 11, let us take the time to honor and recognize them for service rendered. Our military men and women representing the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, are the heart and soul of American liberties and way of life. Every soldier, past or present, is connected to every American citizen and household, and they are more than worthy of double honor.
A biblical story comes to mind in the book of Isaiah 6:1, when Isaiah, a major prophet in the Old Testament, heard a voice form the Lord asking, whom shall he send to speak to the people of Israel about the coming of the Lord and who will go. Isaiah replied with boldness and no hesitation, “here am I, send me.” As a result of the call from God, Isaiah was commissioned by the Lord to go and become his servant. Like Isaiah, I perceive a similar situation with many of our sons and daughters who heard the call to go and serve voluntarily in the United States Armed Services.
Take a moment right now and reread the initial quote above. I will sip something while you finish it up. Ready…okay. This is a leadership quote and a statement of value that resonates loudly to my internal locust of control. As Americans, we are obligated to honor and provide free physical and mental health services for our men and women of valor, who went, so we may stay. To every warrior reposing special trust and confidence in the fidelity and abilities of service, remain vertical and proud, as we salute you from sea to shining sea.
In closing, I am reflecting on the memory of my deceased father, Staff Sergeant (E6) Cornelius See, who served in the Army of the United Sates Korean War in 1959, and now is resting in eternal peace. Daddy, you may be gone from Earth, but you will never be forgotten. Your legacy and the service of your comrades live on through the red, white and blue stripes of the American Flag. Let it be known, I am proud to be an American due to your service and sacrifice.
—
Chris Tyson is a retired and resilient public school educator of 32 years. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.