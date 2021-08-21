The Eccentric Viewpoint: Living the good life

Are you happy with what you have now? I hope you deeply contemplate an authentic and sincere response to this question. If you are truly an American citizen, your response should be positive. We must learn to be content in some areas of our lives and find the good in every situation, even when results seem quite dismal or even hopeless.
When you can see a glimpse of good and hope in the midst of disaster or turmoil, it reveals more about your character than the actual live situation. The recent events that transpired in Haiti scream the loudest to me. In the midst of the earthquake which destroyed lives, homes, buildings and business, there are many residents that survived this disaster, and America is sending humanitarian support. My heart cries out for the people in this desolate country. The only thing I know how to do is pray and ask God for his continued mercy and grace toward the people.
Look at the crisis in Afghanistan. Who really knows the best political solution for this country? I do believe the innocent people, in particular, women, are anxious to have a better life and are quite deserving of it. What’s a right decision and what’s a wrong decision, I have no clue. However, the conflict in the Eastern part of the world has been going on for thousands of years according to biblical Scriptures. Can America and its allies stop what The Most High has allowed? Absolutely not!
We are living the good life in America, even when life throws us curve balls from every direction disguised as disease and face coverings, and joblessness and high taxes, to name a few. We haven’t lost everything. We have not lost God and he’s basically all we really need to have. During this worldly turmoil and transition, we must remain vigilant and keep our focus on Jesus, and live a life of love, humility, and integrity. We must not fear the tricks of discouragement and lies from the enemy. Look up and live, think on good things, and do good deeds for others. The question is, what will we do?
Let us all look forward to another school year with endless possibilities and thinking big. Most American public schools have begun and are off to a rolling start with great vibes and a clear vision. Parents, students, as well as teachers, are excited about new beginnings and a fresh opportunity for learning and cognitive challenges. I believe 2021-2022 will have unparallel success in every academic discipline, break out performances in fine arts and state championships in a variety of outdoor sports. Oh, yes, I can visualize the big picture.
I challenge each reader to be the difference maker is someone’s life this year. There are people who are keeping an “eye” on you. They’re watching your life, every move you make, and calculating the truth of what people say about you, for good or ill will. Be cognizant that some of us entertain strangers unknowingly. Be you and be the connection to Jesus.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
