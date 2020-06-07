THE ECCENTRIC VIEWPOINT: June is just right for justice

Nothing is more frightening to an individual as the spoken, unadulterated truth. Voices and perspectives of the protesters across our country and globally, should not be quarantined and censored to placate a level of comfort for the status quo. The uproar in America regarding the loss of lives and the justice system has caused a shift in the atmosphere from the cries and concerns of the masses.
In 1903, Dr. W. E. Dubois, the first African American to graduate with a PhD from Harvard, wrote, “The problem of the 20th century will be the problem of the color line—the relation of the darker to the lighter races of ‘men’ in Asia and Africa, in America and the islands of the sea.” Here we are twenty years into the 21st century, and to simply put, it is still a black and white issue.
America has not respected the integrity of black lives since the origin of our country. There is a callous disregard for black lives, black survival and black prosperity. Maybe the status quo is determined to execute Charles Darwin’s scientific theory of natural selection and survival of the fittest.
From observation, the American criminal justice system operates from the position of preservation of the favored race in the struggle of life. I used to think that the criminal justice system of America was broken; but not anymore. The system is operating to perfection, according to its original design and intent.
Try to have an open mind and heart regarding this crisis. Systemic and institutional racism according to the old saying, have caused “chickens to come home to roost.” There is space for life for every human being on Earth, if only they are allowed to breathe. Just possibly, the horrific death of George Floyd ( Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others) is the catalyst, motivation and persuasion needed to convince people of the need to vote and participate in the election process on every level. I stand in solidarity for every non-violent protest across the country. I have internalized this agonizing pain. I may not participate, but be assured, I am somewhere praying for protection, a turn around and divine intervention.
To clarify my position, I do not advocate looting, the burning of property and the loss of lives by perpetuating hatred and greed. Brush up on American history and become keenly aware of the violence and massacre that occurred on June 1, 1921, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Like present day racial tension, a group of white citizens burned the black community of the Greenwood District of north Tulsa to the ground. The town was known as “Black Wall Street,” due to the thriving population of black owned and operated business and banks. Firebombs were dropped from airplanes and hundreds of black citizens were killed. This massacre of those black lives was not acknowledged in Oklahoma’s history records until 1996. Was this act atrocious and thuggish? Absolutely!
In the midst of this pandemic of racism and human suffering, where is the voice and leadership of the true Church of God of all denominations? Is there a call to action to challenge law enforcement and the legal system to reform practices and policies? Or, or you loyal to the code and party at all cost? In a world so polarized and so fractured, what message do you tell your children and parishioners behind closed doors? Your sin of silence, apathy, and indifference, only exacerbate the situation.
The Scriptures say “that the love of many has waxed cold” and this has unfolded before our eyes over the last few weeks. Recite these lyrics, ”this is the air I breathe, your holy presence living in me…and I, I’m desperate for you, and I’m lost without you.” Undoubtedly, America is lost right now and we need to find our way back to God in all of our transactions. A quote to note, “It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” — James Baldwin
In Loving Memory of George Floyd.
—
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years of service; 14 years as an intermediate P.E. teacher and 18 years as an intermediate and high school counselor. She is currently a contemporary columnist for The Item.
