The Eccentric Viewpoint: Happy feelings!

Today, I choose to be happy, healthy, and hopeful!
I envision a thousand splendid suns peaking through the skies despite the unusual weather patterns we’ve all had to endure this past season. All of my yard foliage died during the winter freeze except for my knockout roses. I connect the survival of my roses to the Scriptures that describes Yeshua/Jesus, as the Rose of Sharon.
Now, I understand why my roses are more vibrant and stronger than ever. People, take a look outside and know that Yah/God is speaking boldly to mankind. He is "writing on the wall” to remind us that he is the Supreme Being who is in absolute control of the universe.
It is the golden time of the year for most of us, as the Summer Solstice 2021 in the Northern Hemisphere will happen on Monday, June 21st. Astronomers states that the official beginning of summer occurs when the sun reaches its highest and northernmost point in the sky.
It appears as if the sun stops moving in the sky, which is the longest period of sunlight. Well, I’m looking forward to summer skies, radiant sunrises and breathtaking sunsets. Beaches get ready—bottles, butts, boobs, bikinis, bibs and blowouts are about to trample down your sand and seashores. It’s summertime in the city.
There is something unique happening on this Sunday, May 23rd —it is a traditional, holy day of Pentecost. What is Pentecost? I’m glad you ask. The term Pentecost in the Greek language, means fifty. The Jewish people refer to it as Shavuot or Feast of Weeks, which falls every year fifty days after Passover. In Luke 24 and Acts chapter 1- 2, Jesus was with his disciples prior to his ascension to heaven, and told them to wait in Jerusalem in an upper room for the promise of the Father, which is the Holy Spirit. Now this may sound crazy to some people who do not believe in spiritual power. But trust me, the Holy Spirit is real—as real as you are. The Holy Spirit is a free gift that God pours out to his believers.
I am feeling anxious right now attempting to explain what happened on the day of Pentecost. As the day approached, the Lord’s followers of every nation under the sun were gathered together in one place. Then suddenly, a sound came from heaven as a powerful wind, and it filled the house where they were sitting. They saw what looked like fiery tongues moving in all directions, and a tongue came and settled on each person there.
The Holy Spirit took control of everyone, and they began speaking whatever languages the Spirit let them speak. For specifics and the entire narrative, I encourage you to read this for yourself. If you need assistance in analyzing the scriptures, just ask somebody.
For the record, I have an appointment with God on this Sunday and cannot afford to miss it. I’m expecting a move from God. I know something good is going to happen to me.
Chris Tyson is an eccentric and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
