The Eccentric Viewpoint: Grooving on a Saturday afternoon

Take a stroll with me down lovers’ lane. You may be in love with yourself, your spouse, your car or truck, a new set of golf clubs, or your Harley Davidson. Either way, ride on the open highway like there is no tomorrow insight. Better yet, take that drive eastward bound on highway 190 to highway 146.
At the intersection of highway 146/105, you will arrive at a popular destination, well-known as-- Moss Hill. Now, because I take some things literally, I was expecting to see a mammoth size, man-made hill, with colorful scenery. Instead, there was no hill at all in my limited scope, except a slightly tattered and shabby looking corner store, which I was a little apprehensive about entering.
My husband lured me inside of Redd’s Grill & Café, since he has made frequent stops at this famous corner. As I walked in, I was pleasantly surprised to see every table full of folks eating, and no one talking. We sat at an empty center table, directly in front of the kitchen, to inhale the grilling aroma of down home cooking. My nostrils and taste buds were dancing all over the place. Phil gently touched my shoulder and told me to settle down and place my order. He knew what to order and he was ready to go for it. He purposely did not eat all day, to reserve room for his gigantic hamburgers and onion rings.
Typically, I seldom eat red meat, but this day, I ordered the Texas size burger and onion rings. I asked the waitress if I could speak with the owner. A few minutes later, a pint size, 80 year old lady, with red hair, appeared at our table. She introduced herself as, Redd, and began to share her chronological history. Redd’s birth name is Francis McVay, from Houston, Texas. Her diner has been in existence in Liberty, Texas for eighteen years, and she has acquired 31 years of cooking experience hidden behind her apron. Redd is the primary cook of most of the meals prepared at the café. According to her guests, Redd’s most famous requests are hamburgers, chicken-fried steak, fish, and of course, those mouthwatering onion rings.
About fifteen minutes later, Kathy, our waitress, brought our meal to the table with a smile and gushing eyes. Phil dove straight into his burger and took one bite. Juicy juice was trickling down his mouth, like the anointing oil from Aaron’s beard; the first priest of the biblical Levites. I was astonished at the size of the burger. So, I took the plunge, and it was love at first bite, of Redd’s famous hamburger. My onions rings were so scrumptious, that tears streamed down my eyes as a young bride being kissed by her beau in holy matrimony. The door entry signs did say come on in with no attitude and eat the best food ever. Kathy told me they have the best food in 9 counties. Now, I believe it.
Life is good today, and at the corner of Highway 105/146- Moss Hill, you will only find nothing but love and good ole cooking.
Chris Tyson is a retired and transitional, public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a columnist for The Huntsville Item.
