The Eccentric Viewpoint: Girl’s trip out west

The last call for Group B boarding Flight 5752 from Houston to Las Vegas was a resounding finality, to the ladies who never went to sleep the Sunday night prior our departure. The “fabulous squad” composed of six menopausal mania women — Sophia, Elaine, Sherry, Latisa, Carolyn, and I — with matching tee-shirts, were highly inebriated with anxiety and anticipation, due to the long awaited hush-hush trip together. The squad was pulled together by Sophia, to celebrate her recent birthday and retirement of 35 years from the education arena.
The entire squad needed this break away from home. For four days there were no household responsibilities to be executed: no cleaning, no cooking, no kids, and no spousal or male interruptions (oops). The atmosphere was a tapestry of pure, organic, peaceful sisterhood connection. It is vitally important for women to invest in themselves and take time for self-care, self-love and self-healing. Our Vegas experience celebrated women with unique perspectives, giftedness, strengths and limitations.
The “fabulous squad” was conspicuous everywhere we went. People took notice of six, glowing, well-defined, and confident black beauties. Our itinerary was arranged by Sophia, a sophisticated queen and underwriter of the squad, and it was power-packed with adventure and excitement each day. Before we began each day, Sophia, requested me, the motivator of the group, to pray for God’s presence and protection as we embark upon our journey.
Due to our distance from popular sites, we utilized our personal scout, Elaine, to navigate our excursions. Elaine is an elite Uber specialist. She knows how to find any Uber motorist, anywhere, anytime, day or night. We were confident in knowing not to worry, just be happy, because Elaine “got this”. During our late night powwows, Sherry would emerge. Sherry is soft-spoken, tender hearted, composed, and quiet with a meek spirit. When she speaks, you better lean in and listen attentively to her words of wisdom, or else you’ll miss out on everything. Sherry’s words are sure, few, and true.
In this unique group of ladies, there were two, early morning risers; Latisa and Carolyn. You could hear Latisa and Carolyn in the room whispering and laughing, when they should have been sleeping. Latisa, a fitness guru remained disciplined and went to the gym each morning while the rest of us was sleep and happy as a hippopotamus. Latisa was foxy brown; adorned with fashionable hats and jewelry everyday to compliment her new wave attire. Carolyn, the high-end fashionista, extravagant shopper, and Starbucks coffee connoisseur, was up drinking coffee, watching the news with her legs crossed and cleaning the kitchen. The help was in the house and if there were any leftovers on the table or countertop, it would be thrown away. Yes, cleanliness is next to godliness.
One of the highlights of our girl’s trip was traveling to Boulder City to take a cool glimpse of Hoover Dam in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River (day and night view), which is located deep down in the crevice of the earth. What a view to behold. As we were enroute to Williams, Arizona, we traveled on route 66, a famous highway and pit-stop, to see the railroad train and tracks where many of the old western flicks were filmed.
The climax of the day was finally arriving to see and venture the treacherous terrain of Grand Canyon National park. It is a natural created, mammoth size hole in the ground, and according to Leonardo da Vinci, “In time and with water, everything changes.” The Grand Canyon is truly a rock star; covered with redwall and muav limestones, bright angel shale, embedded springs, the Colorado River and waves of stair-stepped ledges and cliffs. The views were indescribable and breathtaking. Our faith was affirmed that God is the only colorful Creator. This adventure took 15 hours from beginning to end and it was time well spent.
Due to limited time and space, I’m unable to share all of our adventures. But one thing for sure; the “fabulous squad” of Sophia, Elaine, Sherry, Latisa, Carolyn and I, as the bus driver said repeatedly,“ya’ll so crazy.”
Chris Tyson is a transitional and contemporary columnist for The Item.
