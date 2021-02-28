The Eccentric Viewpoint: Frozen for real

Bonjour (hello), avid readers! Last week it felt as if time stood still in Texas. My reflection on the storm was a living, frozen frenzy. This was not a fictional Disney production of Frozen I and II, with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf of Arendelle. Their hilarious journey of discovering the source of Elsa’s power and the truth surrounding the death of their parents was of minor comparison to what occurred in Texas. The scene across Texas was Frozen 3 for real ... an official full production by the Creator of the universe. It was hace mucho frio outside!
The earth was frozen with glassy white snow from the four corners of Texas and basically the only visible thing with the naked eye. No one needed a reminder to wear a coat and hat outside. The cascading snow was a remarkable and fun experience for the initial two days. Then, the snow fell relentlessly into solid, slippery ice. The effect of the tempest caused power outages, busted pipes, frozen water wells, fires, and food shortages.
No one could predict the extent and measure of the damage caused by the barrage of winter, and no one on earth was powerful enough to prevent it. I believe the Most High was sending us a stern and profound message. How many of you were attentive to what was really happening to Texas? During the Texas shutdown, families and friends were living together and embracing each other with love and gratitude. And many neighbors were helping one another. It was clear the gust did not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender or economic factors. We were all impacted by the winter vortex.
In retrospect, it has been a week since the disturbance, and there are no visible signs that Texas encountered such drastic weather conditions. The sun is still beaming like never before. As a retired high school counselor, I see a window opportunity for parents to engage in meaningful conversation with their children about exploring and pursuing careers in vocational education as a viable avenue. Vocational skills are realistic occupations that will always be in demand as long as society is functioning. The residue of the bad weather has left residents in dire straits for licensed plumbers and electricians. Lone Star College is an excellent pathway to jumpstart their future career.
Hopefully, Texans will be prepared for any disaster that hurls our way in the future. Take a quick lesson from a tiny, stingy insect, the ant. Ants are not very strong insects, but they slowly store up resources little by little. The ant prepares in the summer for what will happen in the winter season (Proverbs 6:6; 30:25). I believe as wise human beings we must consider doing the same thing.
“Thank you” to every city employee of Huntsville who helped maintained production, security, and safety of our city during the storm. Know that you are greatly valued and appreciated. Avoir (good-bye).
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years of experience. She has served in the capacity as a P.E. teacher and intermediate and high school counselor. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
