The Eccentric Viewpoint: FREEDOM across America

Declare your freedom today. Let your voice be heard ... free at last, free at last, thank the most high, we are all free at last!
The poignant word of freedom possesses a special ring and sensation in my ears this 4th of July. For the most part, there are no barriers to preclude each America citizen from raising the America flag in their yards in support of solidarity to our country. Our flag, the insignia to the world, demonstrates America is the strongest and most resilient democracy on Earth, even as democracy is under siege.
On this Sunday, July 4th, across a myriad of pulpits and podiums, consider listening to the sermons that will be preached and the many speeches that will be delivered from the White House to city parks. Listen with both ears to what is being said with love, pride, and a brimful of admiration, because God is speaking to America.
The Most High has a profound spiritual message to those who are discerning enough to perceive, hear, and read. The writing is on the wall for those who are intuitive to understand biblical prophecy. The signs of the times are prolific and prevalent before our eyes.
As fireworks light up across the sky, let the taste of freedom light up in your heart. Let us never forget the high cost of freedom and the sacred trust of being a good American citizen of this great country.
A line in “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”, Let us die to make men free,” signifies this nation would have a new birth of freedom for all people, thus creating a more perfect union. Let the youngsters bang and shoot off their firecrackers and not their fingers from sunup to sundown. When I was a young adult, about twenty years ago, I vividly recall a “black jacket’ going off in my right hand. The pain was so excruciating, it resulted in the demise of my run with shooting firecrackers. I believe the residue is still in my blood.
Spend time with your family and friends and bask in the moment of being 100 per cent American. You have been endowed with great rights and grave responsibilities which cannot be denied by anyone. We cannot turn the clock back. Let the historic Liberty Bell of Philadelphia reverberate in the waters of the Potomac River, echo in the Gulf of Mexico, and ripple in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Let freedom ring across America.
Chris Tyson is an eccentric and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
