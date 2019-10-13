The Eccentric Viewpoint: Fall is slowly falling

Hello darling! Say good bye to the summer season and welcome an autumn breeze to the Piney Woods of Texas. Fall is falling right into place as the Creator has pre-ordained it. There is no need to look any further for an off season. October is here; the eight month on the ancient Roman calendar which brings cool nights and warm days. October also produces pumpkins and ragweed which triggers symptoms from watery eyes, scratchy throat and constant sniffles. Don’t get people confused or twisted thinking they are crack heads; it’s just the manifestation of the fall season. Remember, this too shall pass.
What is in season in October? Try fresh fruit and produce, charming flowers for weddings, and competitive bowling leagues. Visit your local grocery store or market place and you will find in abundance two of my favorite fruits; apples and blackberries. Try biting into a crisp, juicy apple snack, toppled with cinnamon or peanut butter. This is so delicious you will be tempted to slap your mama, but don’t do it. Simply believe the proverb “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Try to stay healthy even if you do not literally eat one apple every single day.
Some of the best seasonal flowers to choose for your perfect October wedding maybe daisy, carnation, camellia, the freckled Peruvian Lily and many, many more. Eloquent and ravishing, colorful bouquets and centerpieces are simply star- studded attractions that speak beauty, authentic feelings and pure love. I just love to attend weddings during the fall season of the year. Phil and I are anxiously anticipating the wedding nuptials of Charity Nellums and Eric Johnson in a few days. The exchange of vows is another opportunity granted to reinforce the power of love and to share our sagely wisdom of marriage. Seeing is truly believing.
My husband and I observed a close-up view of competitive bowling leagues at Tinker Lanes on Tinker Air Force Base this past weekend, and it was out of sight with fierce and aggresive competition. My sister, Beverly, is the only female of three men who bowls on the team, Chasing 300. Other competitive teams were Pac-A-Tac, Agape, Spoilers, Kings and Queens, Pine and Spin, and Just for Fun. These are serious competitive bowlers who are highly skilled, disciplined and focused, and use anywhere from 3-7 balls in a 3 game series. According to Rhonda F. Wright, of whom I had the pleasure of meeting, an African American professional bowler, and a hall of fame inductee in 2008; she shared with me that Texas is good bowling country besides football. Rhonda and her cohorts are looking forward to the Military Classic League in Las Vegas this December.
By all means, let’s groove into autumn and lose ourselves. Open your ears and listen to the sound of the wind. There is a message to the sound and rhythm of the wind humming, blowing and whistling. What is the wind saying to you today? Can you smell autumn dancing in the breeze? Look to where your mind wanders and reach for the moon. Think about this…just like the seasons change, people have the ability to change as well. I thank the Lord God for allowing me to live in a world where there are Octobers.
—
Chris Tyson is a retired, transitional public educator of 32 years. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
