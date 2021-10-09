The Eccentric Viewpoint: Fall in love!

“Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important and capture the good times. Develop the negatives and if things don’t work out, take another shot.” We have another shot to experience the transition of another fall season.
Take the time and enjoy the yin and yang of autumn. Autumn amusement brings cool mornings when we awaken to 65 degree temperature and ascend to evening temperatures peaking in the 80s -90s. Who can resist the breaking of a new dawn and the temptation of falling in love? Weather fluctuations are indicators that the positive and negative, cold and hot, up and down, and seed time and harvest are natural stages of the cycle of life, and the Earth still remains in tack. You cannot have one without the other. For now, I’m floating in the ying/ yang pendulum.
If we would just zoom into reality, we will notice “life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” What do you love about the fall season? Is it because the color changes, your mood changes, or the weather changes for foggy morning walks? Or maybe you’re anxious for fireplace nights, as the smoke of wood fire drifts and serenade your nostrils, with a bowl of popcorn and a movie. Better yet, are you’re longing for a breath of crisp air and an extra hour of darkness which produces more sleep?
Whatever your reasons are for loving fall, pucker up your lips for “pumpkin kisses” and gather your baskets for “harvest wishes.” Those rainy days and rainy nights, cool days and cozy nights inaugurate our celebration of Thanksgiving and Halloween. These traditional and predictable times brings comfort and security of being with family and close friends.
It is evident that autumn, like humankind, has a peculiar personality of its own which is powerfully attractive. The changes in temperature will cause the leaves to start turning a beautiful, vibrant orange and yellow, which are a part of my identified personality color wheel and a distinct welcoming to the season.
According to The Color Wheel Personality test, sometimes, I am a lot of different colors. A touch of sweet cantaloupe, a handful of lemon, a sprinkle of honeydew, a table spoon of Mean Green Hornets, and a cup of champion, orange crush, Bearkats. Besides that, you may find me swirled up into a sea of delicious strawberries, garnished with whipped cream, and a handful of sliced, Envy Apples, mixed with cinnamon and walnuts. I am a lot of warm and friendly colors. But this season, I choose to be enthusiastic and optimistic, and believe in miracle moments regardless what life may bring me.
Contemplate this challenge for a minute. If you were given a blank canvas this fall season and instructed to paint your personality, what would it look like? There is no doubt, I have fallen for fall.
Happy Fall y’all!
—
Chris Tyson is a resilient and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a local contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.