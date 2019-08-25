The Eccentric Viewpoint: Did you get away?

Did you get a chance to get-a-way from the mundane routine of working, parenting, cooking and cleaning, etc.? Did you run-a-way from negative energy that stress has to offer you served on a silver platter of life’s responsibilities and decision making? Did you find your secret or hiding place of sweet serenity, loaded with free roaming thoughts; a place or a space of refreshing where only you and God dwells?
Every now and then, regardless of age, disability, or socioeconomic status, we all need to let go, drop everything and go. Go where your imagination, dreams, and finances will propel you. Go where you’ve never gone before via a road trip or whatever mode of transportation, and sight see—eat—laugh--dance – daydream—sleep, and do it all over again the next day. Perhaps you’ve vacationed so long and so hard that you need to recuperate from your vacation.
Well, welcome back to life and back to reality. Back to life where there are back to back appointments to the dentist office to repair and refresh a bold, beautiful smile for a new rigorous year. Back to back appointments to your primary care doctor to complete health screenings and physicals for the children; and a chiropractic adjustment for you, the adult, who is barely hanging on by spaghetti threads.
We all need adjustments in some form or fashion in our lives. Possibly an adjustment is needed in our attitude and the clothing we wear (hopefully a smaller size), an adjustment in our shoe size, an adjustment to our vision to see more clearly, and an adjustment in our finances and personal budgets. Get your adjustment then get back to work and back to school. Anyway, you’re back now and you’re on the road to recovery again, and how are you feeling today? Are you feeling healthy, strong, re-energized and refocused?
Whatever your state of being, remember life does not sit or stand still for anyone, even if we paid it to. Living life is fluid with a barrage of dynamic changes that forces us to make modifications along the way to measure our resiliency, stamina and mental fortitude. For the record, I choose to win in life regardless of the throw backs and throw ups.
With that said, my summer get-a-way experience and excursion cost me more than money and time. It cost me some health challenges due to sands flies that breed and bite in warm, tropical and sub-tropical climate. I believe the sand flies knew I was coming to their remote place of hibernation and plotted and staged a coup against me. My blood was just right for the picking.
Why me, Lord, why me? I was attacked and bitten all over my arms, back, thighs and legs; anyplace that was uncovered or shielded by clothing. I even received a deep, dark, tan and my skin began to peel. My body was itching from head to toe, and the only available relief for me was alcohol pads and Benadryl, and I rejected the use of Benadryl to avoid sleeping my vacation away. The comical part of this conundrum is that I had a bottle of insect repellant in our backpack and did not use it. My head was literally in the clouds enjoying the beaming rays of the southern sun, digging dirt and rocks from the ocean floor into a pale with my granddaughter, and laser scoping the beautiful blue-greenish water of the picturesque ocean landscape. What a price to pay for fun!
Chris Tyson is a community activist, a transitional and retired public school educator of 32 years. She is currently a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
