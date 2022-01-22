Nothing stays the same in the universe. Change is constant and inevitable. Just like the four seasons of spring through winter, from infancy to preschool to graduation status, from black hair to gray to baldness, and from new to old; the circle of life continues to evolve.The book of Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” Which cycle of life has captured you?
Maneuver outside and feel the bite of a frosty winter. A few days ago it was nice and warm with seventy degree temperatures. Today, it’s cold enough to cause my skin to be itchy, slightly ashy and gray, with watery eyes. This happens to me every year when real winter takes its course. My approach to frigid temperature is to first, protect my hands. I carry a boat load of moisturizing lotions with a combination of shea butter and coconut oil for extremely dry skin. There is lotion strategically positioned in every room of the house and in all of my hand bags, to prevent premature aging of my skin. I keep my lips saturated with vaseline, ointments, and my “must have”-lip color.
In addition, I wear warm, comfy socks and layered clothing all day long and during bed time. I’m so wrapped up that my husband has to go deep sea diving to find me in bed. If I’m not careful, it may appear that he is sleeping with a stranger in bed–but it’s really me in my winter transformation. One prevenative measure we must all consider; drink plenty of clean water…cold, hot, or in tea form. Water in, water out. A lack of water during the cold season can jumpstart unwanted health issues.
I have observed that change keeps changing like innovations in technology and the value of American currency. One cannot keep up with it. I believe a sensible approach to change is to adapt or get left behind. During this season of change, an individual may change jobs, change friends, change church affiliations, change mental attitudes, and even change eating habits and possibly gain winter weight. Oops, did I say that?
January 2022 is almost over, and I have decreed and declared that this year will be the greatest and happiest year of my life. I will laugh, be joyful, go where I have never been, network with new people, do what I have never done, and position myself to be a prime recipient of unprecedented favor from The Most High. Yes, yes, yes!
Lastly, as my physical vision and perception of situations may change, I have one assurance and guarantee: Jesus never changes. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. His precepts are not laced with political persuasion and He has no respect for persons or powers. The same rule of thumb is applicable to us all.
Chris Tyson is a retired and transitional public school educator of thirty two years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
