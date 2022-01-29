The Eccentric Viewpoint: Beauty for freedom

To be free is a beautiful thing. HarAshish Arora stated,'' What would a person not do to be free?” The month of January is recognized around the country as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This commentary is designed to spotlight the innovative and creative works of Moncia Watkins Chu, a Huntsville, Texas native, who has touched and transformed the lives of survivors across the globe, who were vulnrable to this modern day slavery of human trafficking.
Since 2014, Monica Watkins Chu, has played a pivotal role as Founder and Executive Director of Beauty for Freedom, a non-profit organization, dedicated to empowering survivors of human trafficking and at-risk youth through expressive and creative arts, educational and mentoring programs, events and advocacy work.
From the passionate voice of Monica: “My involvement began when. I went on a mission trip to Haiti as an art teacher in 2012 after the massive earthquake that ravaged the country. It was there that I met a young victim of sex trafficking, Fati. She was only 14 years old and had been orphaned by the earthquake, having lost her entire family. She had no means to support or feed herself and she was manipulated by a trafficker into the sex trade to survive. This broke my heart when I met her and I made a commitment to myself to learn more about the anti-trafficking movement and to get involved with being a freedom fighter when I returned to the U.S. after the mission. I’ve made that very commitment to my life's work. My driving force to do this work is remembering every young girl I’ve encountered who is enslaved. Knowing that I can contribute to their freedom and to their healing and empowerment moves me forward. I have always been inspired by the Maya Angelou quote “The truth is, no one of us can be free until everybody's free.” The beauty of the young souls I’ve met on this journey inspired the name of our organization "Beauty for Freedom'' along with the fact that we founded this organization within the beauty, art, entertainment, fashion and music industries. Many of our ambassadors are from these industries.To date, Beauty for Freedom has supported over 3000 survivors of human trafficking in Ghana, Cambodia, India, France, Hong Kong, Dominican Republic and Haiti through their creative therapies and programming.”
The team of Beauty for Freedom rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell alongside the Company’s team in a virtual bell ringing ceremony in Times Square (New York, NY) on January 12th, 2022 in honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. You can view this virtual experience on https://Youtube/KLSDhPZivFE) or BFF’s facebook page.
Due to the significance and notoriety of Beauty for Freedom, this is the fourth time Watkins’ non-profit organization has been honored to ring the Nasdaq Bell since 2016.
To support Beauty for Freedom on their upcoming mission in Mexico at the end of January, please donate to their “Project Mexico” fundraiser at https://gofund.me/b4cc5b4e or donate directly to their website at https://beautyforfreedom.org/donate/.
A collaborative effort of Monica Watkins Chu and Chris Tyson, columnist for The Huntsville Item.
