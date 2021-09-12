The Eccentric Viewpoint: A samaritan act

My September 1st got off to a rocky start. It truly was a day to remember for the rest of the year. I awaken early Wednesday morning with intense, gripping pain in both of my shoulders, as if I were in a deep sleep — back street boxing match. I was perplexed about what happened to my body. Mentally, I refused to allow the pain to adversely affect the outcome of my day. After all, this was only a light affliction compared to what the Jesus endured on the cross.
I went on my merry way doing my daily chores and eventually made a quick trip, I thought, to my financial institution drive thru. I drove up and parked my car close enough to the canister to keep me from getting out of the car. I turned off the ignition, rolled down the windows, and slightly increased the music volume to reverberate in the air. Oh honey, I was singing my song and moving my aching shoulders. I was happy to be alive in September.
I was preparing to start the engine, and it was silent as a lamb. I tried it again, and nothing happened. Now, wait just one crazy minute, this car is going to crank, but it did not. I glanced in the rear view mirror and noticed several vehicles lined up ready to move forward after I exit. The situation got even worse. I was so close to the drop box I could barely get out of the car. I tore the seatbelt holder off as I attempted to squeeze through a narrow opening in the door. I waved to the drivers behind me to change lanes, and then proceeded to raise the hood of my car, as if I knew what to do.
All of a sudden, I heard a baritone voice from heaven coming from the adjacent lane, saying, “Do you need any help?” I looked up and saw an elderly, tough gentleman and I said, “yes, sir” in despair. This wonderful man, Mr. Clifford Collins, removed himself from the drive thru and drove around and positioned his truck to give me a boost off. He had a pair of jumper cables ready to go, as if he was waiting for me. Mr. Collins hooked me up and the car charged for while as we carried on a pleasant conversation. Clifford Collins executed a Good Samaritan act on the first day of September.
I wondered if Mr. Collins thought to himself, if I stop to help this lady, what will happen to me. If I do not stop to help this lady, what will happen to her? Whatever he thought, he did the right thing for me. You’ve heard the saying, “the time is always right to do what is right.” Clifford Collins was an angel waiting in the wings to be of service for someone. I was the chosen damsel in distress. I must say “thank you” Mr. Collins, for lending a helping hand in my hour of distress. May the Lord bless and prosper you throughout your days. And remember people, “be the reason someone smiles today.”
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
