A couple of weeks ago, there was a video that circulated the internet of a high school basketball team’s manager getting into a game. In the video, there’s not much context for who he is or what school he goes to, but most of us have seen this kind of moment enough to recognize what is happening. Every so often, a kid like this will get the chance to take the floor during a blowout. Most of the time, the crowd is universally rooting for him to get to take a shot and score.
In this case, he does. From a far corner of the court, the kid drains a three-pointer.
In the video, you see his teammates jump out of their seats on the bench and cheer, and he celebrates briefly before turning to head down the court and play defense.
That moment is great, but the part that gives me chills is the sound of the crowd. There is a pure and uninhibited roar that rises out of them. It is a few seconds of instinctual joy that bursts out of people, and it is one of the remaining genuine things in a modern society otherwise fixated on cynicism and snark.
It’s why I like a big crowd at a baseball game. I’ve covered quite a few playoff games and felt the stadium shake when a runner scores, a pitcher throws a decisive third strike, or a home run clears the fence. It doesn’t have to be a playoff game, either. I’ll never forget the sound at Wrigley Field when David Bote hit a walk-off grand slam against the Nationals on a Sunday night in August a few years ago.
I think the reason I like that sound so much is it is an expression of a feeling that is impossible for people to contain. Sportswriters are under the unwritten (or not so unwritten) rule to never cheer in the press box, and maybe that’s why I have an even deeper appreciation for the sound of the cheering. At baseball games, I have had to learn to embrace living vicariously through the uninhibited crowd.
The sound is also lovely because even for as distracted and probably jaded we have become, it’s proof that there are still plenty of things that can break through algorithms and existential dread and make us shout with childlike cheerfulness.
I believe that we were made to experience awe. We need to feel a sense of things bigger and greater than ourselves. We need to be reminded of our smallness. The natural world has a lot in it that will give us this reminder, and so can things like the right kinds of architecture. And things like a pent-up crowd at a game, lifted out of their seats and roaring with joy, delight, and wonder. It’s a great sound.
——————
Jared is a freelance baseball writer who lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and four young children who share his love of baseball. When he's not doing that, he teaches and reads baseball history.
——————
