The dreaded call no one wants to receive

No, it’s not the hospital ER, or the state trooper’s call notifying you of a loved one’s injury or death on the highway. Those calls have to be made. No, it’s the call no one should have to endure. It’s the ROBOCALL! Delivered courtesy of the people we love to hate.
Now that Congress has demonstrated that they cannot even collaborate on infrastructure legislation, let’s put our representatives to the test. If they cannot get together on a solution to stop robocalling once and for all, the lot of them should be fired and sent packing. Our government owes us at least this much.
But some, maybe in Congress, will say “But we have done something. We have reduced greatly the number of unwanted calls.” And I say – not enough. Car warranties, medical alert devices, solicitations from so-called “charities,” and on and on. They continue to plague those unwary enough to answer their own phone, be it landline or cell.
Robocallers are a devious bunch, but you can spot them right away. They disguise their number. Would you trust someone who starts by falsifying their phone number? Who do you know in East Bumluck, Idaho? They open with a question, so you feel obligated to answer. Don’t! Answer their question with a question. If they address you by your first name, implying they know you, ignore it! They don’t know you from a trained aardvark.
Since charitable organizations by law get a pass, some of these unwanted callers invoke charitable sounding names to keep you on the phone. These are really for-profit fund-raising companies and PACs, whom I suspect of keeping 95% of what they raise and passing 5% on to the non-profit. My favorite is the friendly guy who purports to represent a Texas highway patrol association, implying he’s a trooper or former trooper. You may have had the pleasure. Nope. He’s just another slick paid fund-raiser.
Robocallers have made answering the phone an unpleasant experience. Instead of getting a call from someone who wants to talk to us, we get a call from someone who wants to talk to anyone. We have missed important calls from unknown numbers because we get tired of being mistaken for suckers every time we answer (or so it seems some days). We get tired of having our time wasted by often illegitimate organizations, and their boiler room scammers.
The ultimate insult is the robocalled recording that imitates a real person and is programmed to respond to you when you answer the phone. They use these ploys so that they don’t waste THEIR time on uncooperative marks like you and me. As we all know, they just need to get a few takers each day to make it all worthwhile.
Recordings are easily detected. You should just respond in a way that is unexpected to the purveyor of car warranties, such as “do they come in colors?” or “I have all the ducks I need right now.” Then listen for a pause and a response that doesn’t address your answer. You’ve wasted your time again, but at least it was a little entertaining. And you wasted some of their time too.
Most of us would rather be approached by a panhandler on the street than called by some nameless, faceless stranger who never has our best interests in mind. At least the down-and-out fellow is there in person for us to evaluate in flesh and blood. He’s not asking for us to listen to a long spiel ending with a pledge, just a kind word and a few bucks. If we haven’t had our hearts turned to petrified wood by the robocaller, we might just find it’s OK to help the stranger we can actually see. Dealing with people we don’t know by phone is not OK.
So, Congress, this is your time to shine. Come out from behind your barricades and razor wire at the Capitol. Give the National Guard the day off. Get back to your desks, call a quorum, and help protect the average citizen from this electronic scourge - before you work on raising our taxes and spending our money.
Have mercy and free us - your fellow citizens - from the tyranny of the dreaded robocall.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
