The changing roles of men and women -- Part II

Men and women differ in countless ways: Women are wired differently and thank heavens for that. Excessive time spent on trying to achieve a fair and equal status is in some ways self- destructive. Some would say, fair is not always equal and equal can be unfair so women should stop dwelling on it and avoid assuming the role of victim.
Today in the year 2020 that infamous “glass ceiling” has become a figment. If a woman has the ability, intelligence, stamina and the willingness to give the 12 to 18 hours days it takes to make the climb, it is indeed possible to reach the top of the corporate ladder. Some women have tried and succeeded only to find that the top rung of the ladder did not come with a contented husband, kids, family and home cooking.
Equal pay for the same job makes sense, no matter what gender is involved. Women who want the time and opportunity to fall in love, marry, have a family and enjoy a home may choose not to make the climb to the top of their field. They opt for an easier way without the stress and cut-throat competition involved in the climb. It is understandable, but in so doing, their salary may not be what it could have been. The choice was theirs and that option should not come with whining rights.
Those who choose to be in the dog race should readily wear the galling harness and collar. They should gracefully accept their chosen role or choose an easier route and take time to smell the roses along the way. The decision can be a difficult one and it was one I had to face.
My choice may not be a solution for everyone but it was for me. It was nice having a husband who provided a cushion against the hard cold world and willingly made the tough decisions and managed the long hours. It was nice that I could stay at home with time to be a wife and mom. It allowed time for playing bridge, club work, playing golf and having coffee with my friends. Keeping our home and caring for our children was my “job” and I was good at it and I did not expect my husband to come home after a busy day at work doing HIS job and be expected to help me do MY job.
When the kids were grown, I went to college, became a registered nurse and loved every minute of my 16-year nursing career. As a mid-level nurse manager I was able to utilize my latent leadership skills which not only provided personal gratification but benefitted my employer. After the years of mother craft and multi-tasking leadership came easy.
It was my plan to retire from my professional life while I was in top form and chose to leave with my staff saying, “Oh please don’t go!” rather than wait until they would begin saying “When is the old bat going to retire?” My plan after retirement was to learn the computer, travel the world and write. I did it all: stay-at-home mom, career, travel, developed computer skills, wrote books and maintained a marriage that stayed beautifully intact for over 50 years.
Glass ceiling? Women’s rights? The right to abort our unborn? Let us be careful what we wish for. We are not victims and we do not need protection from the likes of the National Organization of Women. We are empowered already. Studies show women to be stronger, tougher and more forbearing than our male counterparts. And the smart ones use these abilities skillfully and kindly while smiling into the future.
Admittedly, it is admirable to have professional skills and there is something really special about women who are feminine, modest, caring, cheerful and kind in whatever role they choose. In a situation where it can happen, these attributes in the right proportions will make some really nice guy spend his whole life making sure you are loved and protected forever. That’s a plus, ladies!
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.