The challenges with the real estate market today

In Texas and in Huntsville, homes are in low supply and high demand by buyers who want to move to Texas from all over the country.
Most homes are being sold after multiple offers have been received. This includes fixer uppers. Another agent was recounting to me about a perfectly pink house listed for over $300,000 that sold in 3 days. A pink house that needs a total remodel in a price range that had very few buyers in the Huntsville area until recently. The house selling that quickly is pretty astonishing!
Buyers are moving to Texas at a record pace and when they put their finger on the map of Texas, deciding where to move, Huntsville is an appealing choice, with the community’s charm, character, abundance of trees, wildlife and green grass.
People who have ever lived in a desert landscape for a period of time learn to appreciate grass that grows like a weed.
The problems that arise in this real estate market begin with a lack of homes to choose from and continue on with competing with other offers. Only one buyer will be able to purchase the home. Another problem is that prices are rising so quickly that real estate appraisers cannot keep up, and they are valuing the homes at prices lower than what buyers are willing to pay.
This becomes a problem for the buyers who spend money on an inspection, appraisal and survey only to be told by the bank that the appraiser says the house is not worth what they negotiated for and too bad if you just lost $1,500 trying to purchase this home.
Bottom line is, we need more homes on the market. People are buying anything and everything in Huntsville. If you’re considering a move. Now is the time.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
