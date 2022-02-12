We find ourselves in a world moving from one crisis to another. Our current foreign crisis is Putin’s mobilization of Russian troops along Ukraine’s border. Why would he take risks that could lead to war? In a broader sense, why do the Russians act the way they do? A look at history helps.
Writing in the 1830’s, French visitor and observer Alexis de Tocqueville identified “two great peoples, who, from different points of departure, seem to be advancing toward the same end. They are the Russians and the Anglo-Americans.” De Tocqueville noted that the Americans struggled against obstacles of nature in conquering a mostly uninhabited continent, while the Russians encountered opposition from various peoples (“hordes” they might say) surrounding them.
Americans found that democracy worked in their new world, while the Russians often put power in the hands of one man. Russia’s and America’s development as nations reflected differing geographic circumstances.
The new United States of America was protected by two oceans, with a friendly northern neighbor and a weak southern neighbor. Russia, by contrast lacked natural frontiers to serve its defense. Consider that the Russia we know today did not develop from raw ambition, but rather from a national sense of insecurity, the result of perpetual vulnerability to their neighbors.
In the fourth century the Slavs (early Russians) were invaded by the Mongols (Huns). The Huns were followed in succession by Bulgars, Avars, Khazars, Magyars, Pechenegs, and others we’ve never heard of, and then Tartars (Genghis Khan), up through the fifteenth century. The Scandinavians (Vikings) also invaded from the northwest. Defending an open plain, the Russians were easy prey. These repeated invasions were not conducive to a society fostering liberalism, pacifism, or democracy.
After the sixteenth century, most threats to Russia came from the west. Few may know that in 1606 Moscow was captured by a Polish army, and burned again in 1611 by Swedish troops. In 1812 it was the French under Napoleon. In 1917, Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm prevailed, and Russia lost Ukraine. Then it was Hitler and the Nazis, until the close of World War II afforded Russia the opportunity to extend its influence along a buffer of “neutral” countries on its European border, under Stalin’s communism and the new USSR. And Russia was secure like never before.
The point of this history lesson is not to justify the old USSR, Putin’s recent capture of Crimea, or his current pressure on the Ukraine border, but to explain it in part by Russia’s historical geographic insecurity. While America has not been invaded since 1812 (Great Britain), Russia’s history is marked by one invasion of its homeland after another.
It should not be a surprise then, when Vladimir Putin, a product of the Cold War and Russian history, seeks insulation of the Russian homeland from an expanding NATO. NATO was formed after World War II by 12 nations, and gained four more by 1982.
However, at the end of the Cold War, NATO added 14 more members, including 10 from the extinct Warsaw Pact, the USSR’s answer to NATO. NATO’s Article 5 in its founding treaty calls for “collective defence.” “Collective defence” means that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all (30) Allies.
What was once a smaller tight-knit organization of nations with common goals and characteristics has evolved into a much larger alliance that, in Putin’s view, threatens Russia; especially if Ukraine becomes a NATO member. Even so, Russian aggression is not justified -unless you look at it from a Russian perspective born of centuries of being overrun by its neighbors.
Now the US finds itself in an alliance pledged to defend former Soviet “satellite states” (as we called them then), countries like Albania and Hungary. These are countries we clearly have less in common with than, say, Great Britain or France. The question for President Biden is: what exactly is in our nation’s best interest? Do we risk war for Latvia or Croatia? Or Ukraine?
Just how important is Ukraine to our security, given that centuries ago, its capital Kiev was among the first “Russian” cities? Is it important to the US that Ukraine become a NATO member? That question has been partially answered in Biden’s response to Putin regarding Ukraine. It appears we are willing to levy economic sanctions and airlift supplies in response to military action, but put no troops in Ukraine. Should Putin feel anxiety or relief?
In some ways the world was a simpler place fifty years ago. It was “us against them,” the US and NATO against the USSR and its Warsaw Pact minions. China was on the sidelines. Then again, simpler may not be better if it includes the possibility of mutually-assured nuclear destruction (MAD).
Is it possible that Russia operates from an assumption of vulnerability while the US has traditionally acted based on an assumption of power? Does Russia justify what we see as expansionism as once again establishing a defensive buffer like it had in its USSR “glory days?”
To further compound matters, are both assumptions changing? Our exit from Afghanistan, our aging missile deterrent, and our tendency to back away from our own red lines may now cause enemies to perceive us as operating from a position of weakness. And China has taken its place as a world power, and must be factored into the international balance of power.
Each country and its leader are influenced by its history and geography. While Biden sees Ukraine as no threat to Russia, Putin views Ukraine as an opportunity to keep space between Russia and NATO.
What Putin sees is a lack of political consensus in a Balkanized USA and a lack of resolve in NATO. Until we can agree on and articulate a clear doctrine governing our actions in Europe, project strength, and speak from unity, we are in a dangerous place.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 42 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.