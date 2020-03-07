THE CASUAL OBSERVER: Leaving Afghanistan a must

The United States has signed an agreement with the Taliban which should allow the extraction of most American troops from Afghanistan. Over 18 years ago, the U.S. went to war with al-Qaeda there after the 9/11 attack. There were as many as 100,000 troops on the ground, a number which dropped after Osama bin Laden was neutralized in 2011, leaving about 13,000 American uniforms in-country today. What should we make of this latest agreement?
In short, we should make it work. This is an opportunity not to be missed. The Afghan government acquiesces in the deal and has agreed that the U.S. needs to leave. The time for nation-building is over. The expenditure of billions of dollars, thousands of casualties, and well over 2,000 American lives all testify to our good faith effort to give this war-torn country the ability to rebuild, reform, and chart its own course. Naturally all this was not strictly altruistic. We needed to root out al-Qaeda and preclude further attacks from being launched on the U.S. from within Afghan borders. That’s been done.
If there’s one thing Democrat and Republican can and should agree on this year, it is shutting down this war, or at least our part in it, in this 19th century nation. The Afghan people have known nothing but war for a generation, dating back to the unsuccessful Soviet incursion. Blame can be assigned all the way back to World War I, when the victorious nations redrew the map of the middle east and created countries with no consideration of ethnic groups and their rivalries. With the current state of affairs, though, that’s ancient history. We must admit to a situation we can neither fix nor control.
Our predicament with Afghanistan can be likened to a well-meaning attempt to salvage an errant family member, a struggling neighbor, or even a homeless stranger. One goes in with the best of intentions, to help someone get back on their feet and back in charge of their own life. To do so involves spending time and money on this person’s problems, helping to exorcise their demons, and coaching them to avoid making bad decisions like the ones that got them into their quandary. It soon becomes obvious that this is going to take a lot longer and cost more money than anticipated.
In part this is because your beneficiary doesn’t look at the world as you do. He has a different perspective on ethics, on finances, on religion, and a host of other things that your mind never imagined. You find fixing responsibility and maintaining some degree of accountability next to impossible with someone who has rarely experienced either. Your culture and station in life don’t fit his. You begin to realize that this person needs to want success more than you do, and that’s just not the case yet – if ever. Your tool box is empty, and you find progress almost non-existent, while plenty of problems remain.
Sound like the U.S. and Afghanistan? But how can we walk away from our “investment?” The answer, unfortunately, has been there all along. Just like we did in Viet Nam. We found ourselves in a perpetual war without an end, so we created one. It may not have been an honorable end – “peace with honor” as Nixon liked to describe it, but it ended our involvement after too many years and 50,000 American lives lost. In the current instance, we stand to lose our “investment” again, but more important is that we have a fragile agreement in place between all parties to put an end to another ugly war defending an uncooperative ally at great expense.
We need to get beyond the South Korea-Germany-Japan mentality of 75 years ago. We have forces in all those countries, and most likely will until the end of time. We can’t afford it any more. We need to realize that commitments have an end just as they have a beginning. George H.W. Bush knew he needed an “exit strategy” when he commenced the Gulf War after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Yes, he left some troops behind, but in friendly countries, not as an army of occupation. He understood the end game. Years later we talked about not acting as the “world’s policeman,” and avoiding “nation-building,” then went into Iraq and started doing both.
Advocating an isolationist foreign policy doesn’t work either. However, we need to choose our friends (and their baggage) carefully and work on our end game. We have been too content to have the one percent (our volunteer military) fight our wars and sacrifice life and limb, while our politicians, the majority of whom have never served in uniform, half-heartedly muddle their way through protracted conflicts with increasingly fanatical factions and nations who view the world much differently than Washington.
We have a chance to end our part in the endless war in Afghanistan. We should take it. We will leave some of our military behind as security, as we inevitably do. When they are subsequently placed in danger, as they inevitably will be, we should get them out as well. Close the embassy if necessary, but get out.
Note to President and Congress: put your petty rivalry aside and make this deal work. It’s way past time.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and also from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
