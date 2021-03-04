Joe Biden just this past week made incendiary and idiotic comments regarding Gov. Abbott's decision to open Texas back up so our people can once again return to work and our economy can recover. He also decided to lift the ridiculous mask mandate that has had little or no effect on the spread of the virus. do not agree with every action taken by the governor but his decision to re-open and lift the mask mandate was not only the correct thing to do it was essential to getting our people back to work.
For Joe Biden to criticize such a move is a further indication of his complete lack of reality when it comes to the burdens of the average American. If Joe is so concerned about the nation’s public health he would not be allowing thousands of people who have COVID or have not been tested to cross our border and be released into the country. If we have a surge in the coming months it will be from that action not the governor returning life to normal.
Biden’s concern for our welfare is obvious in his killing of thousands of jobs by canceling the pipeline, his prohibition of drilling for oil on public lands, the rising of gas prices by over 20% in just over month which has resulted in reducing our net income commensurately. His executive orders and economic plans have also resulted in erasing (in just one month) all of the gains made by the DOW, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in the past quarter of this year. So please Joe spare me the sanctimonious banter over how horrible our governor is.
The lockdowns have proven to be totally ineffective (i.e. CA, NY, MI) all of which have had abysmal results with the virus. What lockdowns do is destroy peoples livelihoods and their ability to provide for their children. Just four months ago Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Prof of Medicine at Stanford), and two world leading epidemiologist Dr. Sunetra Gupa of Oxford University and Dr. Martin Kulldorf of Harvard University produced the “Great Barrington Declaration” which addressed the health and economic impacts of COVID 19 lockdowns. It was their collective view that “the widespread lockdown policy has been a devastating public health mistake.” To date the Barrington Declaration has been signed by over 43,000 medical and public health scientist and medical practitioners worldwide. www.gbdeclaration.org
It was this data and others that lead our governor to make the decision he made. So my response is – Joe we don’t need you doing for Texas what you’ve already done for the rest of the nation.
As to the California governors’ assessment of the decision being “reckless”. I would simply tell Gov. Newsom, when we look at your state, with the worst schools in the nation, the highest virus rate, a nation leading homeless rate, taxes that are insane, lawless communities, etc. along with your woeful, egregiously bad management and leadership, we here in Texas will entertain your opinion when you clean up the “dumpster fire” called California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.