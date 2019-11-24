The art of being thankful

Hold up, wait a minute! Do not just skip over and overlook the Thanksgiving holiday and let it fade away, simply because it is not a huge profit making holiday. The Scriptures tell us in all things we should give thanks. We should always find something to be thankful for. What are you thankful for this season? That should not be an arduous task to roll off an immediate response from your lips. Regardless, let gratitude be a perpetual part of your being all day long.
I do herby invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe Thanksgiving. It’s the right time of the year to gather together with loved ones near and far. If any country has a reason to be thankful, the Untied States of America should be. Our country was the first in the world to make a national holiday to give thanks. God has blessed this country exponentially throughout the ages, and we are still thriving in the midst of chaos and confusion, and whether the Dow Jones escalate or plummet.
In America, colleges, universities, public and private schools should have anywhere from 3-7 days off to recalibrate and develop their own special traditions during this Thanksgiving season. Utilize this time to make an impact and not just an impression upon the lives and hearts of people you interact and connect with. Consider a new tradition and bring the most difficult people in your life before the Father and pray for them; or go out of your way this season and do an extraordinary act of kindness to build up and strengthen another delicate soul whom may be struggling. Allow your heart to be stimulated to do such a strange and unusual thing. There is an abundance of gratification and maturity when you help a person in need when it is totally unexpected. Love comes in all colors, sizes shapes and myriad ways. Above all, let us be thankful for being here and being together.
“Each day is a gift from God. What you do with it is your gift to Him.” In the biblical story from the book of Luke 17:12-19, Jesus gave the ten leprous men the gift of healing as they were required to go and show themselves to the priests. While they were en route to their destination, they were cleansed. Only one of the men when he recognized he was healed, returned to Jesus, fell down on his face at his feet and thanked Jesus. Jesus was surprised all ten men did not return. As a result of this man’s faith, Jesus declared that he would be made whole; complete physically and spiritually. The moral of this story, is the lack of gratitude exhibited for such an exceptional act of mercy, love and power.
I believe it is to our highest benefit to give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good. For His mercy endures forever (Psalms 136:1). Be the contrast and exude gratitude!
Chris Tyson is a retired and resilient public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
