Americans still equate homeownership to the American dream. Homeownership is the gateway to financial freedom and opportunity.
Owning and investing in real estate allows you to have equity in an asset that historically goes up in value.
Why does land go up in value over time? It is finite. There isn’t any more of it. The land that billions of people drive, bike and walk around on today is all the land that there is.
Expecting land to remain low in price is arrogant. As our population grows, more and more people will purchase real estate. With more demand and a stagnant supply, prices rise and real estate becomes more valuable.
Those who will win in this scenario are property owners. How do people get to be property owners? Through hard work, diligence, effort and responsible actions. Those that have good credit, job history, a consistent income and record of paying their bills on time are approved for home loans. They are rewarded with the even bigger responsibility of homeownership.
Many homeowners take excellent care of their homes and property by maintaining costly items, trimming trees, replacing fences and more.
Other homeowners get into homeownership and find that they are unable to keep up with the responsibilities that a house requires. Their home deteriorates, they choose to spend their money on other things and therefore the value of their property is lower.
While land continues to go up in value, the condition of a home can severely affect how much a property sells for. Many homeowners mistakenly believe that the home that they purchased 10 years ago in good condition will still be as appealing today as it was 10 years ago. It could be, if the home has been upgraded and updated to meet today’s standards. If not, the attractiveness and desirability of the home has gone down substantially and the homeowner will notice it when they try to sell.
The American dream is still alive and well, but like anything else in life, the dream must be taken care of and improved upon to earn the most fruits.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
