Thanksgiving 2021

So recently celebrating our first post-quarantine Thanksgiving makes one think of the many lessons passed on to us twenty first century East Texas gourmands about culinary transformation and conspiracy.
In that coastal New England setting, for instance, the colonizers learned that oysters are more palatable if you don’t chew them. It also helps to have plenty of crackers nearby to mollify your outraged taste buds as apology for what you have just done to them.
That knowledge brought up the theme of transformation: egregiously bitter foods like rhubarb or cranberries can become edible if they’re drowned in beaucoups of sugar.
Speaking of tasty transformations, this correspondent has discovered the suspiciously lost factoid that the Thanksgivers also for the first time tried “meat” made from plants. In 1621 Massachusetts they did the best they could to make it taste better by frying it in otter fat. I’ve also learned that you can get such ersatz pseudo- meatlike substances at H-E-B or Brookshire Brothers, and fry it up in bacon grease, and it’s almost tolerable.
It's always good to check the most reliable historical record of events like that first feast.
In some of the original photographs of the people seated at the banquet table it is possible to discern the rotund visage of William Conrad. You recognize him from his later fame portraying a portly private detective on TV in the seventies. Thus it is that we know him now as “Cannon” although at that first Thanksgiving, because of the colonizers’ commendable but futile efforts to pronounce the native language, the name was rendered “Qanon” which explains his enduring popularity, as well as his contribution to popular entertainment.
In further research, viewing the original historical video recordings of that first festive fete, one sees a tall, fair- complected chap with his face painted red and blue, and a horned jackelope pelt on his head. If you watch closely, you can see him lean over and speak to the guy on his left (whose name tag reads “Hi! My name is Bozo).
Here’s what he says: “I’m sure you’ll agree that, when you go to a new country, you should savvy the lingo of the people who were already there. So, first thing tomorrow, let’s sign up for a class where we’ll learn to speak Wampanoag, Powhatan, and Cherokee.”
—
Bruce Chabot is a retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville.
