Thankfulness for the holiday season and homes

This season is the time when we are able to enjoy our homes the most. We enjoy our holiday meals at our family homes.
That is one of the benefits of being a Realtor. We help people find the right home for them to make many special memories in.
Our job is to know how to avoid issues and navigate through a transaction with a client’s best interest in mind.
Here are a few tips to help you navigate through the holiday season.
First, enjoy your family. Put down the paintbrush and make memories.
Second, when the holidays are over, take an inventory of your home. What can be donated, now that all of those new Christmas gifts have filled the closets?
Don’t let a potential buyer think your home is too small.
After the holidays, thoroughly purge and deep clean the cabinets and closets. Detail the bathrooms and kitchen.
Look outside. Since many plants are dormant, prune anything that is overgrown. Give the grass a good mowing. You will likely not need to do it again for a while.
Examine the outside of your house, any cracked paint, loose boards or out of place stepping stones?
Clean out the flower bed and be ready to plant a variety of flowers for spring color.
Don’t forget, have a Happy Thanksgiving with your loved ones!
