Thank you Huntsville

Goodbye, everybody.
This is my last piece of writing for the Huntsville Item.
It’s not the column I had expected to write at the end of my work in beautiful Home Sweet Huntsville, but deep down, I knew I’d never write that one. That pie-in-the-sky column would have proudly announced that I’d told all the stories there were to tell here and there was nothing left for me to do.
There will always be stories to tell here, of course.
However, there are a few things that I must do before I ride off into the sunset. The most important is to thank all of our loyal readers who have supported this newspaper for decades.
As a lifelong newspaper person, I understand the importance of local journalism. True local journalism doesn’t sugar-coat stories, but tells you how it is — both the good and the bad.
I implore all of you to continue your support of local journalism, which will remain a vital piece of a prosperous community.
Next, I have to thank the many individuals that made my time here at The Item better, and somehow more entertaining than I could have ever imagined.
To start, I have to thank the talented journalist that has helped me tell the story of the Huntsville community for over three years. Those include Michelle Wulfson, Colton Foster, Josh Criswell, Trace Harris and Gene Schallenberg. You all helped me grow as an editor, as a leader and as a person.
I also have to thank Tammy Farkas, who has been like a second mother to me. Tammy and I arrived in Huntsville at about the same time and together we accomplished some great things.
There are truly far too many people for me to thank, from my other coworkers at The Item to the countless community leaders and government officials that I worked with on a daily basis.
As a final comment, I implore everyone to love each other and be good neighbors. Remember that we are stronger when we come together as one community in beautiful Home Sweet Huntsville.
Thanks for the memories.
