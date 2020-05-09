A month and half ago when the reality of the coronavirus pandemic hit Huntsville and Walker County it seemed like everything suddenly changed – businesses closed their doors, people started working from home, and life as we know it was under a state of emergency.
One thing that did not change: Our newsroom staff at The Huntsville Item continued to cover the important developments in the world around us. Reporting remotely from what has widely been described as “uncharted territory,” our news team has been working harder than ever to be sure local residents and our thousands of nonresident readers know what is happening in Walker County.
We saw interest in our website surge as the virus spread and other disturbing events made headlines, including large outbreaks within area prison units. More than 200,000 new visitors came to our website in April. Hundreds of new Facebook readers joined us and now 25,000 of you are following us on social media.
One thing we are seeing less of is criticism about the fact that newspapers are now seeking online subscribers in order to continue providing local journalism. Though we have not charged for important announcements involving the coronavirus, we have seen an increase in the number of online subscriptions to itemonline.com.
We are grateful for this support. Without it we could not continue to provide you with the most significant and compelling coverage that Huntsville Item readers have come to expect.
There is no doubt that our newspaper and so many others across the state and country will continue to face challenges in the months ahead, along with the rest of the business world. Like many other media across the country, we at The Item have been forced to make cuts due to the ever changing environment.
It would be nice to have some kind of timeline or at least an idea of what to expect in the weeks and months ahead, but we don’t. All we can do in the meantime is track and report what is happening – history in the making – to keep the public informed so everyone can make the best decisions for themselves and their families.
We hope one of those decisions is to continue reading and supporting The Huntsville Item.
There is much more local journalism that we hope to share as Texans find a path back to work. With your continued subscription to our print edition and/or itemonline.com, we will be there when you need us.
To subscribe, go to itemonline.com/subscribe.
