Texas top leaders differ on COVID-19 adjustments

Two top Texas public officials are taking different approaches as to whether fear of catching the COVID-19 coronavirus qualifies as a "disability."
On Thursday, April 30, Gov. Greg Abbott said workers refusing to go to work for fear of the virus are nonetheless eligible for unemployment benefits.
“As the Lone Star State begins the process of safely and strategically opening the economy, our top priority is protecting the health and safety of all Texans—especially those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” the Republican governor said in a statement.
"This flexibility in the unemployment benefit process will help ensure that Texans with certain health and safety concerns will not be penalized for choosing not to return to work,” Abbott said.
On Friday, May 1, Abbott's successor as attorney general, fellow Republican Ken Paxton, continued opposing a judge's ruling opening eligibility during the pandemic virus for mail-in ballots to voters of all ages.
In a letter to county election officials, Paxton warned that fear of the virus doesn't qualify as a "disability" allowing voting by mail. He said officials accepting such mail-in ballots could face criminal prosecution.
The Texas Election Code says Texans seeking absentee ballots to vote by mail must be 65 or older, have a disability or illness, be out of the county during the election period, or be confined in jail.
The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the risk of “injuring the voter’s health.”
On July 17, State District Judge Tim Sulak of Travis County's 353rd District Court ruled that during the pandemic, "disability" applies to all voters who don't have immunity to the virus.
He issued a temporary injunction requiring election officials to accept and process vote-by-mail applications in Travis County, and presumably all other counties, at least through July.
Sulak, noting both the lack of time before elections on July 14 – normally, 74 days are allowed for election preparation, a clock which started ticking on May 1 -- and the uncertainty about the virus, denied the state's motion to reject the court's jurisdiction, and allows the state "disability" provision to apply to the risk of COVID-19 infection.
He also requires Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir to "accept and tabulate" all mailed ballots, and blocks the state from interfering with the process.
Paxton nonetheless sent his warning to local election officials, insisting that his appeal of Judge Sulak's order to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals had stayed the order.
Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt told The Austin Chronicle that Paxton's warning local election officials of possible "criminal sanctions" is a "threat designed to suppress voter turnout."
She dismissed Paxton's assertion that Judge Sulak's temporary injunction is "stayed" during the appeal process as "one lawyer's opinion, and the higher court may have a different opinion."
As for Paxton reiterating his earlier advisory letter, DeBeauvoir said, "He wants to make certain his threat is being heard."
Joaquin Gonzalez, a staff attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, among the groups calling for the injunction, called Paxton’s letter “erroneous and misleading.”
“The fact is, a judge ordered that Texans qualify for vote by mail because voting in person while the virus is in circulation presents a likelihood of injuring the health of all voters, and there is no other authoritative legal opinion on this matter,” Gonzalez said in a statement.
“It seems like Ken Paxton would rather let voters die than let counties follow existing Texas election law,” Gonzalez charged.
In addition to the state suit, and a federal suit filed by the Texas Democrats and other plaintiffs, six Texas voters filed suit Wednesday, April 29, in federal court in San Antonio. They contend the state seeks to violate the US Constitution's 26th Amendment about voting age.
“In Texas, any voter 65 years old or older is eligible to request and cast their ballot by mail in the State’s elections,” the lawsuit says. “All voters under 65, however, are broadly and categorically prohibited from doing the same ..."
The 26th Amendment says the right to vote of citizens 18 or older “shall not be denied or abridged ... by any State on account of age.”
In the state suit, Judge Sulak scheduled a hearing for July 27 to assess the pandemic situation and experience from the July 14 elections.
He set a trial to begin Aug. 10 to consider what adjustments may be warranted for the Nov. 3 general election and beyond.
A risk for Paxton is comparison to Donald Trump's delay in taking the virus seriously.
